Who is Myha'la? Age, acting roles and more about the Industry actor

1 October 2026, 20:00

Myha'la Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured on a red carpet.
Who is Myha'la? Picture: BBC & Getty Images

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about Industry actor Myha'la and how to correctly pronounce her name.

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Myha'la is one of twenty stars appearing on The Celebrity Traitors series 2, but where have you seen her before?

American actor Myha'la (pronounced my-HAH-luh), best known for her role as Harper Stern on Industry, is set to take over the social conversation as she takes part in the reality show.

While we watch Myha'la take on the role of either a Faithful or a Traitor, here's everything you need to know about the actor.

Who is Myha'la from The Celebrity Traitors?

Myha'la Herrold pictured posing at an event.
Myha'la Herrold pictured posing at an event. Picture: Instagram

How old is Myha'la?

She is 30 years old.

Where is Myha'la from?

Myha'la is from San Jose in California.

What is Myha'la Herrold known for?

Myha'la is an actor best known for her role as Harper Stern in Industry.

In the HBO financial drama series, Myha'la's character Harper takes on the fast-paced world of global banking, alongside actors Marisa Abela and Kit Harington.

In 2025, Myha'la appeared as Tisha in Swiped, a Disney film that tells the story of how Whitney Wolfe Herd, played by Lily James, created the dating app Bumble.

Myha'la Herrold pictured playing Harper Stern in Industry.
Myha'la Herrold plays Harper Stern in Industry. Picture: HBO

Is Myha'la Herrold in a relationship?

Yes she is, Myha'la is married to Armando Rivera!

The pair got married in secret last year, and only told the world on their first anniversary with an Instagram post.

The couple first met after Armando slid into Myha'la' Instagram DMs with a congratulatory message following the first season of Industry in 2020. More than three years later, Armando proposed in July 2024.

What is Myha'la's Herrold instagram?

You can keep up with Myha'las' life here @mmyhala.

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