My Life with the Walter Boys season 4: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

7 August 2026, 16:27

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news
My Life with the Walter Boys season 4: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be a My Life with the Walter Boys season 4? Here's everything we know about the fourth season.

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My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 is officially out on Netflix and fans are already desperate for a fourth season.

It's no secret that My Life with the Walter Boys is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Fans can't get enough of the dramatic shenanigans of city girl Jackie and Colorado raised brothers Alex and Cole. In fact, My Life with the Walter Boys is so huge that Netflix renewed the show for season 4 before season 3 even came out.

What's next for Jackie, Alex, Cole (and Eliot) after that huge cliffhanger though? Scroll down to find out everything about My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 including the release date, cast, book plot, spoilers and trailers.

Has My Life With the Walter Boys been renewed for season 4 by Netflix?

In May 2026, Variety confirmed that Netflix had picked up My Life with the Walter Boys for season 4. In a statement, showrunner Melanie Halsall said: "I know I speak for the writers, the cast and the crew when I say that it is beyond exciting to be returning to the world of Silver Falls for a fourth season."

She added: "Our characters continue to grow and evolve, and we have so many delicious, romantic, sexy and messy stories to tell — I can’t wait to share them with our amazing audience, who have shown so much love for this show. We are all incredibly grateful and are thrilled to dive in."

When is the My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 release date?

In the season 4 announcement, Variety confirmed that My Life With the Walter Boys season 4 will come out in 2027. An exact date is yet to be revealed but Netflix posted on August 5th that production is now in the works. Filming on season 3 took place between August 2025 and December 2025.

With filming on season 4 starting now, it's possible that it will wrap around the end of the year with a late summer release date in 2026.

Given that seasons 1, 2 and 3 all have 10 episodes, we imagine season 4 will be the same length.

WARNING: My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 spoilers below

Does Jackie end up with Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?
Does Jackie end up with Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys season 3? Picture: Netflix

Who is in the My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 cast?

Based on how My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 ends, we imagine that almost all of the main cast will return for season 3 in some capacity.

  • Nikki Rodriguez - Jackie Howard
  • Noah LaLonde - Cole Walter
  • Ashby Gentry - Alex Walter
  • Naveen Paddock - Eliot
  • Johnny Link - Will Walter
  • Corey Fogelmanis - Nathan Walter
  • Connor Stanhope - Danny Walter
  • Zoë Soul - Hayley Young
  • Jaylan Evans - Skylar
  • Ellie O'Brien - Grace
  • Sarah Rafferty - Katherine Walter
  • Marc Blucas - George Walter
  • Ashley Holliday - Tara
  • Mya Lowe - Kiley

Will Noah LaLonde be in My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?

In the last scene of My Life With the Walter Boys season 3, Cole Walter has a dramatic car accident the episode ends before we can find out if he survives or gets seriously injured. However, fans need not worry about him dying. Noah has already appeared in production photos for season 3.

Who is in the My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 cast?
Who is in the My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 cast? Picture: Netflix

What happens in the My Life with the Walter Boys books? What's the season 4 plot?

My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 has already moved on from the books into uncharted territory so season 4 can go in any direction. Based on the ending, we imagine that we'll find out how seriously Cole is hurt in his car accident and whether or not Jackie starts dating Eliot officially.

Plus, we'll find out if anything more devlops between Alex and Kiley and so much more.

Is there a My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 trailer?

There's no My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 trailer for the time being but we'll update you as soon as there is one.

Bookmark this page for all the latest My Life With the Walter Boys season 4 updates.

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