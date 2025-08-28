My Life with the Walter Boys season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Will there be a My Life with the Walter Boys season 3? Here's everything we know about the third season.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 is officially coming to Netflix it looks set to be the most dramatic season yet.

It's no secret that My Life with the Walter Boys is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Fans can't get enough of the wild love triangle between New York born orphan Jackie and Colorado raised brothers Alex and Cole. In fact, My Life with the Walter Boys is so huge that Netflix renewed the show for season 3 before season 2 even came out.

What's next for Jackie, Alex and Cole after that huge cliffhanger though? Scroll down to learn everything about My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 including the release date, cast, book plot, spoilers, trailers and more.

Watch the My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 trailer

Has My Life With the Walter Boys been renewed for season 3 by Netflix?

Back in May 2025, Deadline confirmed that Netflix had renewed the show for a third season. Not only that but Netflix took to their official social media accounts on August 6th to confirm that season 3 is now in production alongside a photograph of lead actors Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2? August 28



Season 3? NOW IN PRODUCTION. pic.twitter.com/mFmBB7IIEk — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2025

When is the My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 release date?

As it stands, Netflix have revealed that My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 will come out in 2026 but they are yet to give an exact release date. Filming for season 2 took place between July and November 2024 and the show aired in August 2025. With filming on season 3 already underway, it could drop as soon as autumn 2026.

Given that seasons 1 and 2 both have 10 episodes, we imagine season 3 will be the same length.

WARNING: My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 spoilers below

Does Jackie end up with Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? Picture: Netflix

Who is in the My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 cast?

Based on how My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 ends, we imagine that almost all of the main cast will return for season 3 in some capacity. This includes lead actors Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry.

Nikki Rodriguez - Jackie Howard

Noah LaLonde - Cole Walter

Ashby Gentry - Alex Walter

Johnny Link - Will Walter

Corey Fogelmanis - Nathan Walter

Connor Stanhope - Danny Walter

Zoë Soul - Hayley Young

Jaylan Evans - Skylar

Ellie O'Brien - Grace

Sarah Rafferty - Katherine Walter

Ashley Holliday - Tara

Mya Lowe - Kiley

Will Marc Blucas be in My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?

In the last scene in My Life With the Walter Boys season 2, we find out that George Walter, Alex and Cole's father, has been in an accident but it's unclear how serious it is and whether he's still alive or not.

When asked about what happened by Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Melanie Hall said: "I really can't say, I'm so sorry. I hate to leave you hanging. It's a huge deal and there will be a lot of fallout from what happened at the end of season 2 throughout season 3."

When asked if Marc is still in the cast, she said: "Am I allowed to answer that question?"

Will Marc Blucas be in My Life with the Walter Boys season 3? Picture: Netflix

What happens in the My Life with the Walter Boys books? What's the season 3 plot?

My Life With the Walter Boys strays from the books in season 2 and there are only two books for now so we're going into uncharted territory with season 3. Based on how it ends, we'll likely see whether Alex ends things with Jackie after overhearing her and Cole's love confession. We'll also see whether Jackie decides she can be with Cole.

On top of that, if George is dead that will likely have huge ramifications on all of the characters. Discussing Jackie's internal thoughts with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Melanie Hall said: "Whatever she decides to do next is going to be difficult. Someone's going to get hurt."

Is there a My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 trailer?

There's no My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 trailer for the time being but we'll update you as soon as there is one.

Bookmark this page for all the latest My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 updates.

