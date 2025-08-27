Here's what time My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 comes out

27 August 2025, 10:53

Here's what time My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 comes out. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When does My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 come out on Netflix? Here are all the release times in the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Walter family assemble! My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is just moments away but what time does it come out?

Ever since My Life with the Walter Boys debuted in 2023, fans have been desperate to find out what's next for Jackie Howard and the Walter family. At the end of season 1, Alex tells Jackie 'I love you' but she doesn't say it back. Jackie then learns Cole fixed her teapot and they kiss but, the next day, Jackie leaves Colorado without telling the boys.

So what happens next? My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 drops globally at 12 A.M. PT on Netflix but the exact time will differ depending on your time zone. Scroll down to see a list of all the international release times.

What time does My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 come out on Netflix?

Watch the My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 trailer

My Life with The Walter Boys season 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All 10 episodes of My Life with The Walter Boys season 2 come out at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers in the UK, My Life with The Walter Boys season 2 comes out at 8 A.M. BST.

  • My Life with The Walter Boys season 2 will be released on Thursday August 28th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What happens in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

As it stands, plot details for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 have been kept under warps but, based on the trailer, it looks like Jackie returns to Colorado. Not only that but it looks like we will see more of her ongoing love triangle with Alex and Cole.

