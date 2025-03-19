When does My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 come out on Netflix?

My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 release date – when does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

All the latest updates on My Life With The Walter Boys season 2, which is set to be released in 2025.

It's almost time for the return of My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 but when does it come out on Netflix?

Starring Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry, the coming-of-age drama series became a massive hit for the streaming service last year and viewers became absolutely obsessed with Jackie's relationships with brothers Cole and Alex.

It's been almost a year and a half since season 1 premiered and fans are desperate to see what happens next. The good news? Filming has finished! The bad news? We still don't have a confirmed release date.

Here's all the latest updates we have on My Life With The Walter Boys season 2, including release date, returning and new cast members, and what to expect next.

When does My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 come out on Netflix?

It's been confirmed that the show will return in 2025, but there's currently no exact release date just yet.

However, it seems likely that the show will return sooner rather than later because season 2 filming has already wrapped. In fact, filming ended way back in November 2024!

We'll update this article as soon as Netflix confirm when the show is set to return.

What happens to Jackie in My Life With The Walter Boys season 2? Picture: Netflix

What happens in My Life With The Walter Boys season 2?

Creator Melanie Halsall has teased that season 2 is "bigger and better" than the first season of the show.

"We’ve got massive set pieces in each episode, and the stories are more intricate," she said in an interview with Tudum. "We found our feet with our characters, [and] the actors really understand their characters now. When I was coming back, I was excited to start shooting again because I knew we had great stories to tell.”

At the end of season 1, Jackie left Silver Falls and fled to New York. In season 2, viewers will find her trying to figure out who she is and where she belongs. "She’s definitely not trying to lose either side of herself, and trying to make sure that they could coexist," Melanie continued.

Which cast members are returning for My Life With The Walter Boys season 2? Picture: Netflix

Thanks to the huge positive response to the first season, the cast have put their all into delivering an absolute banger follow-up season.

Noah LaLonde added: "It’s awesome to see this show received well and to have people escaping to Silver Falls with us because it’s a sweet place. And while there’s some dramatic stuff that goes on, I’m sure it’ll all be happy in the end. But how the hell could I know?"

Speaking about where the Alex/Jackie/Noah’s love triangle will go next, Ashby Gentry teased that it's “juicy with a capital J.”

"Jackie straight up runs from all of her problems, which is honestly so relatable," Nikki Rodriguez added.

Does Jackie end up with Alex in My Life With The Walter Boys season 2? Picture: Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 cast: Who is returning and who is new?

Netflix have confirmed the cast members who are returning in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2. Here's the full list:

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

Noah LaLonde as Cole

Ashby Gentry as Alex

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

Marc Blucas as George

Connor Stanhope as Danny

Johnny Link as Will

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

Jaylan Evans as Skylar

Zoë Soul as Hayley

Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

Myles Perez as Lee

Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard

Ashley Tavares as Tara

Dean Petriw as Jordan

Alix West Lefler as Parker

Lennix James as Benny

Alisha Newton as Erin

Ellie O’Brien as Grace

Kolton Stewart as Dylan

Mya Lowe as Kiley

Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen

Nathaniel Arcand as Mato

On top of that, there's several new characters being introduced for the second season. Natalie Sharp joins as B. Hartford, Carson MacCormac joins as Zach, Janet Kidder joins as Joanne Wagner, Riele Downs joins as Maria and Jake Manley joins as Wylder Holt.

Does Jackie end up with Cole in My Life With The Walter Boys season 2? Picture: Netflix

Is there a trailer for My Life With The Walter Boys season 2?

There's currently no trailer for My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 just yet but we're sure it won't be long before Netflix release the first look.

Stay tuned – we'll update this article as soon as it drops!

