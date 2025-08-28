Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? The ending explained

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? The ending explained. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Jackie's dramatic love triangle with Alex and Cole continues in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is officially here but how does it end and does Jackie end up with Alex or Cole?

Throughout My Life with the Walter Boys season 1, Jackie was torn between brothers Alex and Cole Walter. The show ended with Alex confessing his love for Jackie but Jackie didn't say 'I love you' back. Jackie then found out that Cole fixed her family teapot and the pair kissed before Jackie decide to go back to New York to avoid the love triangle.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 sees Jackie return to Silver Falls, but what happens and how does it differ to the books? Scroll down for a full breakdown of the season 2 ending and what happens to Jackie, Alex and Cole.

WARNING: My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 spoilers below

Does Jackie end up with Alex in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

At the start of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, Alex doesn't want anything to do with Jackie. He feels hurt that she went off to New York without saying anything. Alex then throws himself into rodeo training and hits it off with his trainer, Blake. However, he ultimately realises that he's still in love with Jackie.

Nevertheless, when Jackie confesses that she kissed Cole and Alex is even more hurt. It's only when the barn burns down and Jackie finds one of the missing horses that the pair reconcile and start dating again in secret.

Does Jackie end up with Alex in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? Picture: Netflix

Does Jackie end up with Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

All season long, it's clear that Jackie and Cole still have feelings each other but they decide to push them aside and try to be friends. In episode 9, it looks like Cole wants to tell Jackie that he loves her but, unbeknownst to Alex and Jackie, he catches them kissing and backs off. Not only that but Cole starts giving Jackie the cold shoulder.

In the finale, Jackie asks Cole why he's avoiding her and she reveals that he saw her kissing Alex. Cole then reveals that he saw her kissing Alex and tells her that he loves him. Jackie confesses that she loves Cole but she says she feels out of control when she's with Cole and she needs to be in control of her own life.

Cole goes to kiss Jackie only to realise that Alex has overheard their conversation. Alex asks 'You love him?' and, before she can answer, they're interrupted by an ambulance.

Johnny explains something has happened to their dad George. The season then ends.

Does Jackie end up with Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? Picture: Netflix

How does My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 end?

Discussing the shocking ending with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Melanie Halsall said: "We ended season 1 on a pretty big cliffhanger, so of course we wanted to be bigger and better in season 2. I really wanted to give all the characters a huge thing to deal with in those last moments."

Melanie added: "Jackie's had her fling with Alex, and things have come to a head with Cole where they can't ignore their feelings for each other anymore. But because this series has been about identity and family, I also wanted to blow a big hole in the whole family dynamic.

Is George dead in My Life with the Walter Boys?

As for what's happened to George, Melanie said: "I really can't say, I'm so sorry. I hate to leave you hanging. It's a huge deal and there will be a lot of fallout from what happened at the end of season 2 throughout season 3."

