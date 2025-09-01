My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours

1 September 2025, 16:24

My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours
My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours. Picture: Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images, @nikki_rodriguez via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Are Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde boyfriend and girlfriend in real life? Here's what they've said.

My Life with the Walter Boys stars Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde have officially address rumours they're dating.

It's no secret that people tend to ship actors who play couples on screen in real life. It's also no secret that actors on screen occasionally end up dating each other. In recent years, everyone from Joey King and Jacob Elordi to Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have started (and ended) relationships after playing on screen love interests.

Now, fans are wondering if Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde, who play Jackie and Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys, are a thing in real life. Rumours have surrounded the pair ever since the show debuted and they went into overdrive after Nikki posted a video on TikTok of her doing a couples challenge with Cole.

Now, Nikki and Noah have discussed the viral video and addressed whether they're really boyfriend and girlfriend.

Are Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde dating?

Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde do viral couple's challenge

On August 24th, Nikki took to TikTok to post a video of her doing the viral challenge where couples lift each other up in one swoop to Beyoncé's 'All Night'. In Nikki's video, Noah sweeps her up with ease and then Nikki attempts and fails to do the same to Noah. Since posting, the video has been watched over 38.4 million times.

Naturally, the comments went crazy with people taking it as confirmation that Nikki and Noah are an item. One fan wrote: "NIKKI AND NOAH CONFIRMED". Another said: "The way my jaw dropped".

Speaking to Teen Vogue about the video, Noah said: "It's funny that people are so presumptuous! I mean, we're all hanging out, ten of us. And [we saw] Lili Reinhart doing it with her co-star. So the first thing that came in our mind was like, 'Oh, let's do it with our co-star.' We like to have fun on TikTok.”

Nikki then added: "We do! We love TikTok!" In other words, the video was for TikTok and isn't Nikki and Noah confirming that they're together irl.

Are Noah LaLonde and Nikki Rodriguez dating?
Are Noah LaLonde and Nikki Rodriguez dating? Picture: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Discussing the video further, Noah said: "It's funny because you never know in the moment of creation what people are going to say except for the fact that stuff like this shows you that context is so important. There's eight people around us like, 'Okay, you guys should do it and we'll do this [TikTok] after, then you'll do this one after.'"

He also teased that he did a video with Ashby Gentry who plays Alex: "And just aesthetically, me and Ashby tried to do it together — it didn't work quite as well.”

As it stands, neither Noah nor Nikki have ever discussed their dating lives publicly and it's unclear if either of them are in relationships.

