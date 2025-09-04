My Life with the Walter Boys' Corey Fogelmanis says he can't "justify" Nathan's behaviour in season 2

4 September 2025, 18:13 | Updated: 4 September 2025, 19:14

My Life with the Walter Boys&squot; Corey Fogelmanis says he can&squot;t "justify" Nathan&squot;s behaviour in season 2
My Life with the Walter Boys' Corey Fogelmanis says he can't "justify" Nathan's behaviour in season 2. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Do Nathan and Skylar break up in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? Here's what Corey Fogelmanis has said about the controversial Zach storyline.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Life with the Walter Boys star Corey Fogelmanis has broken his silence on Nathan cheating on Skylar in season 2.

My Life with the Walter Boys may revolve around Jackie's dramatic love triangle with Cole and Alex but fans have long been obsessed with Nathan's storyline in the show. Nathan is gay and, in season 1, he harbours romantic feelings for Jackie's friend Skylar. At first, Skylar rejects Nathan's advances but the season ends with the pair officially dating.

Fast forward to My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 and Nathan ends up cheating on Skylar with a new character called Zach. After flirting with each other, Nathan kisses Zach at prom and Skylar sees. Skylar then breaks up with Nathan and Nathan and Zach start a relationship before it becomes clear that Zach has ulterior motives.

Now, actor Corey Fogelmanis has opened up about Nathan's actions in season 2 and how he feels about them.

Watch the My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 trailer

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Corey explained that he doesn't agree with what Nathan does in season 2. He said: "Nathan is very much susceptible to the attention of others. It was hard to justify, actually, some of those things that I do."

Corey continued: "I remember when I first got those scenes, I was talking to Jaylan [Evans, who plays Skylar] and we were trying to figure it out because we almost didn't really get a chance to see them be a thing that long, and is it a missed opportunity or whatever?"

He added: "But I like that we get to see someone that's not perfect because there's so many different types of gay people. I think it's important that you see them in happy relationships and see them love right and love wrong and make mistakes.”

Do Nathan and Skylar break up in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?
Do Nathan and Skylar break up in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? Picture: Netflix

Do Nathan and Skylar end up together in My Life with the Walter Boys?

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 ends with Nathan and Skylar on better terms but Skylar refuses to date Nathan again after how he's treated him. Discussing season 3, Corey said: “I don't know exactly what season 3 has for him yet, I don't know everything, but hopefully there's some alone time for him…"

He ended by saying: "[Skylar and Nathan] might not stay together, but we likely will be friends for the rest of our lives. After Nathan grows up a little bit and takes accountability.”

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Perrie reveals she wants to sing on a Disney soundtrack

Perrie Plays A Wild Game Of 'What The Deck?'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours

My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours

Wednesday season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Wednesday season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han responds to backlash over season 3 episode 9

The Summer I Turned Pretty author responds to intense backlash over season 3 episode 9

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare’s relationship timeline - A closer look

Love Island

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare announce their engagement

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare announce their engagement

Love Island

Did George die in My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's what happened to Alex and Cole's dad

Does George die in My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's what happened to Alex and Cole's dad
Love Island's Liam admitted he'd go on All Stars if he and Millie split

Love Island's Liam admitted he'd go on All Stars if he and Millie split

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Benito easter egg and fans are in shambles

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Benito easter egg and fans are in shambles

Gabby Allen [left]. Cely Vazquez and Toby Aromolaran in Love Island games (2023) [right].

Love Island's Gabby Allen 'signed up' for Love Island Games 2025

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 9 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 comes out

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits