My Life with the Walter Boys' Corey Fogelmanis says he can't "justify" Nathan's behaviour in season 2

My Life with the Walter Boys' Corey Fogelmanis says he can't "justify" Nathan's behaviour in season 2. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Do Nathan and Skylar break up in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? Here's what Corey Fogelmanis has said about the controversial Zach storyline.

My Life with the Walter Boys star Corey Fogelmanis has broken his silence on Nathan cheating on Skylar in season 2.

My Life with the Walter Boys may revolve around Jackie's dramatic love triangle with Cole and Alex but fans have long been obsessed with Nathan's storyline in the show. Nathan is gay and, in season 1, he harbours romantic feelings for Jackie's friend Skylar. At first, Skylar rejects Nathan's advances but the season ends with the pair officially dating.

Fast forward to My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 and Nathan ends up cheating on Skylar with a new character called Zach. After flirting with each other, Nathan kisses Zach at prom and Skylar sees. Skylar then breaks up with Nathan and Nathan and Zach start a relationship before it becomes clear that Zach has ulterior motives.

Now, actor Corey Fogelmanis has opened up about Nathan's actions in season 2 and how he feels about them.

Watch the My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 trailer

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Corey explained that he doesn't agree with what Nathan does in season 2. He said: "Nathan is very much susceptible to the attention of others. It was hard to justify, actually, some of those things that I do."

Corey continued: "I remember when I first got those scenes, I was talking to Jaylan [Evans, who plays Skylar] and we were trying to figure it out because we almost didn't really get a chance to see them be a thing that long, and is it a missed opportunity or whatever?"

He added: "But I like that we get to see someone that's not perfect because there's so many different types of gay people. I think it's important that you see them in happy relationships and see them love right and love wrong and make mistakes.”

Do Nathan and Skylar end up together in My Life with the Walter Boys?

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 ends with Nathan and Skylar on better terms but Skylar refuses to date Nathan again after how he's treated him. Discussing season 3, Corey said: “I don't know exactly what season 3 has for him yet, I don't know everything, but hopefully there's some alone time for him…"

He ended by saying: "[Skylar and Nathan] might not stay together, but we likely will be friends for the rest of our lives. After Nathan grows up a little bit and takes accountability.”

