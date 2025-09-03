Does George die in My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's what happened to Alex and Cole's dad

Does George die in My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's what happened to Alex and Cole's dad. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

My Life with the Walter Boys showrunner Melanie Halsall has opened up about what happened to Alex and Cole's dad in the shock season 2 finale.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 ends with a big cliffhanger but what actually happened to Alex and Cole's dad?

At the end of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, Jackie confesses that she loves Cole but she says that she feels out of control when she's with him. Cole goes to kiss Jackie but Alex suddenly appears and says: "You love Cole?" Before anyone can say anything, an ambulance shows up and Johnny reveals that it's for their dad George.

So is George dead? And will Marc Blucas be in the My Life with the Walter Boys season 3? Here's what My Life with the Walter Boys showrunner Melanie Halsall has revealed about George and what's next for Jackie, Alex and Cole.

Is George dead in My Life with the Walter Boys?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about whether George died in the shock cliffhanger, Melanie teased: "I really can't say, I'm so sorry. I hate to leave you hanging." However, she did give fans some hints by adding: "It's a huge deal and there will be a lot of fallout from what happened at the end of season 2 throughout season 3."

When asked whether Marc Blucas will still be in the cast for season 3, Melanie simply said: "Am I allowed to answer that question" and Entertainment Weekly revealed that "a representative for the show declined to comment".

So whether George died or was in a serious accident is yet to officially be revealed.

Is George dead in My Life with the Walter Boys? Picture: Netflix

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys?

Melanie added that Jackie is, in some ways relieved by what's happened because it's a distraction from her problems with Alex and Cole. She said: "Whatever she decides to do next is going to be difficult. Someone's going to get hurt.

Despite the awfulness of those two moments, there's an element for her of relief that she doesn't have to either move forward with Cole in that moment or tell him that she's not going to, or go and tell Alex that she's [in love with Cole]. There's lots of things going on for her so an interruption is a blessed relief for her."

Based on those comments, George might be safer than we think.

What do you think? Is George dead?

