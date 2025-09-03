Does George die in My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's what happened to Alex and Cole's dad

3 September 2025, 16:43 | Updated: 3 September 2025, 17:09

Does George die in My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's what happened to Alex and Cole's dad
Does George die in My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's what happened to Alex and Cole's dad. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

My Life with the Walter Boys showrunner Melanie Halsall has opened up about what happened to Alex and Cole's dad in the shock season 2 finale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 ends with a big cliffhanger but what actually happened to Alex and Cole's dad?

At the end of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, Jackie confesses that she loves Cole but she says that she feels out of control when she's with him. Cole goes to kiss Jackie but Alex suddenly appears and says: "You love Cole?" Before anyone can say anything, an ambulance shows up and Johnny reveals that it's for their dad George.

So is George dead? And will Marc Blucas be in the My Life with the Walter Boys season 3? Here's what My Life with the Walter Boys showrunner Melanie Halsall has revealed about George and what's next for Jackie, Alex and Cole.

Watch the My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 trailer

Is George dead in My Life with the Walter Boys?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about whether George died in the shock cliffhanger, Melanie teased: "I really can't say, I'm so sorry. I hate to leave you hanging." However, she did give fans some hints by adding: "It's a huge deal and there will be a lot of fallout from what happened at the end of season 2 throughout season 3."

When asked whether Marc Blucas will still be in the cast for season 3, Melanie simply said: "Am I allowed to answer that question" and Entertainment Weekly revealed that "a representative for the show declined to comment".

So whether George died or was in a serious accident is yet to officially be revealed.

Is George dead in My Life with the Walter Boys?
Is George dead in My Life with the Walter Boys? Picture: Netflix

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys?

Melanie added that Jackie is, in some ways relieved by what's happened because it's a distraction from her problems with Alex and Cole. She said: "Whatever she decides to do next is going to be difficult. Someone's going to get hurt.

Despite the awfulness of those two moments, there's an element for her of relief that she doesn't have to either move forward with Cole in that moment or tell him that she's not going to, or go and tell Alex that she's [in love with Cole]. There's lots of things going on for her so an interruption is a blessed relief for her."

Based on those comments, George might be safer than we think.

What do you think? Is George dead?

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Perrie reveals she wants to sing on a Disney soundtrack

Perrie Plays A Wild Game Of 'What The Deck?'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Liam admitted he'd go on All Stars if he and Millie split

Love Island's Liam admitted he'd go on All Stars if he and Millie split

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Benito easter egg and fans are in shambles

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Benito easter egg and fans are in shambles

Gabby Allen [left]. Cely Vazquez and Toby Aromolaran in Love Island games (2023) [right].

Love Island's Gabby Allen 'signed up' for Love Island Games 2025

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 9 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 comes out

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time

Love Island

Love Island's Ty reveals major next step in Angel relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Ty shares wholesome Angel relationship update

Love Island

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does MAFS UK start in 2025?

Rebecca, Bailey and Leisha rumoured to be on MAFS UK 2025

Every rumoured MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom so far

Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno drop huge The Summer I Turned Pretty spoiler in new video

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno drop huge spoiler in new video
What does Susannah's letter to Conrad say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Read Conrad's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits