Pop Stars You Might Not Have Known Were In Award-Winning Movies

10 September 2020, 21:37

A number of pop stars have turned their talents to acting
A number of pop stars have turned their talents to acting. Picture: Getty / PA

Some of your favourite pop stars have made the leap into acting, including Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé.

Most artists these days are a triple threat, meaning they’ve been able to side step into the film industry in the midst of their pop star peak.

A number of big names, such as Jennifer Lopez, have gone on to have a successful acting career after starting out as a pop star but have also been able to continue their musical passions.

But some have made surprise appearances in films you may have forgotten about.

We’ve rounded up a list of pop stars who you might not have known have starred in recent films – with some landing academy award nominations.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles made his acting debut in Dunkirk
Harry Styles made his acting debut in Dunkirk. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles’ role in Dunkirk only ignited his passion for acting – something he’s previously confessed he’d like to turn his attentions to in the future.

In Dunkirk, Harry played British soldier Alex, although most people spent the majority of the film saying, “it’s Harry Styles!”

Hailey Steinfeld

Hailey Steinfeld received an Oscar nomination for True Grit
Hailey Steinfeld received an Oscar nomination for True Grit. Picture: Getty

You might not know that Hailey was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her appearance in 2010 film True Grit, where she played Mattie Ross at just 14 years old.

She went on to appear in Pitch Perfect and The Edge of Seventeen, as well as carving out a successful pop career and taking on a number of other movies.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has displayed his acting skills in a few big screen appearances
Ed Sheeran has displayed his acting skills in a few big screen appearances. Picture: Getty

Ed has made a few famous appearances in films and TV shows, his cameo in Game of Thrones unforgettably went viral, but you might not have spotted him in films such as Bridget Jones’s Baby where he starred as himself.

He also had a role in 2019 filmYesterday, again as himself.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé starred in Dreamgirls alongside Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose
Beyoncé starred in Dreamgirls alongside Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose. Picture: Getty

Queen Bey’s Beyhive will know every big screen appearance the ‘Lemonade’ hitmaker has made, with Dreamgirls possibly being her most famous.

She went on to star in Obsessed, a must-see movie about a woman who stalks her colleague, and of course was the voiceover of Nala in 2019's The Lion King remake.

Lady Gaga

A Star is Born with Lady Gaga received an Oscar award
A Star is Born with Lady Gaga received an Oscar award. Picture: Getty

If you haven’t seen A Star is Born just yet, what have you been doing for the past two years!?

Lady Gaga’s first leading acting role as Ally landed her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, but she and Bradley Cooper scooped the gong for Best Original Song.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is a triple threat
Britney Spears is a triple threat. Picture: Getty

Britney has appeared as herself in a few films, but her role as Lucy in Crossroads became a piece of early noughties nostalgia.

She also starred in Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has been in a number of hit films
Miley Cyrus has been in a number of hit films. Picture: Getty

Die hard Miley fans know the star rose to fame through Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel, but thanks to the teen comedy series she also starred in some huge chick flicks.

The Last Song, LOL and So Undercover are just a few of the film which helped catapult Miley into stardom.

LOL captured the rebellious, heartache-filled teen angst of a generation.

