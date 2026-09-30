Who will Monster season 5 be about? Creator teases plans for 10 seasons of the Netflix show

Who will Monster season 5 be about? Creators teases plans for 10 seasons of the show. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Here's what the Monster creators have said about the future of the show after Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.

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Want to know what's next after Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story? There are plans to make 10 seasons of the show.

Since Monster debuted on Netflix in 2022, the hit series has explored multiple controversial homicide cases. The first season told the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, season 2 covered Erik and Lyle Menendez shooting their parents, season 3 focused on mass murderer Ed Gein and season 4 adapts the case of Lizzie Borden for the small screen.

Netflix are already working on Monster season 5 but who will it be about? Here's what creator Ian Brennan has said.

Watch Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Who will the next season of Monster be about?

Ahead of the release of Lizzie Borden, The Hollywood Reporter asked Ian Brennan if they've already chosen their next Monster for season 5. Ian revealed: "We never do. We always switch. It’s always three or four different ones, and we toggle between. There’s a hopper of three things, but Ryan and I both said we want to do 10 of them."

Speaking further, he said: "It’s a fairly exhaustive list, but it’s tricky. You’d be surprised at how many subjects we start and then abandon, because it’s just not [right]. You can really tell when it’s wrong right away, because you’re asking people to spend seven or eight or nine or 10 hours getting inside this person’s head."

Before Lizzie Borden was chosen, Ian Brennan and co-creator Ryan Murphy considered adapting Luigi Mangione's story: "We were trying to crack the Luigi [Mangione] story and it was just laborious and nobody knows it yet."

Who will the next season of Monster be about? Picture: Netflix

Discussing how it all comes together once the 'monster' is chosen, Ian said: "It’s a super organic writing process that goes very, very quickly. It’s very easy because you don’t have to invent all that much. You know where it’s going, you know the facts. So you’re more curating episodes, and the writing is effortless."

So, while a Monster is yet to be chosen for season 5, there are three options and, if Ian and Ryan's wishes come true, we'll get 10 seasons of the true-crime anthology drama.

Who do you want Monster season 5 to be about?

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