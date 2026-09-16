Here's what time Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story comes out on Netflix

Here's what time Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

When does Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story come out? Here's the Netflix release time in the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

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Netflix is back with another series of Monster - but what time does The Lizzie Borden Story come out where you live?

Ever since Monster debuted on Netflix, it's been of the platform's most popular shows. Created by Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan, the anthology series explores various high profile homicide cases. Season 1 explored the life and crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, season 2 focused on the trial of the Menendez Brothers and season 3 told the story of Ed Gein.

Now, Monster has set its sights on Lizzie Borden who was a prime suspect in the gruesome murder of her father and stepmother in the 1890s. If you want to see Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story when it drops, we're here to help.

When does Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story come out? Here's the Netflix release time in the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more. Picture: Netflix

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story drops on Netflix on Thursday September 17th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it comes out in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what your time zone is.

For viewers in the UK episodes will be available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST) on Friday September 17th.

Here's a full list of Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 12 AM

United States (ET) - 3 AM

Canada (Vancouver) - 12 AM

Canada (Toronto) - 3 AM

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4 AM

United Kingdom BST) - 8 AM

Europe (CET) - 9 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3 PM

Hong Kong - 3 PM

Singapore - 3 PM

Australia (Perth) - 3 PM

Australia (Sydney) - 5 PM

Japan (Tokyo) - 4 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story release time: Here's when it comes out in your country. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story?

Like previous Monster series, The Lizzie Borden Story is based on a true story. The new series will revolve around the brutal murders of Andrew and Abby Borden who were both bludgeoned to death with a hatchet. Lizzie Borden, who was their daughter/stepdaughter became a prime suspect in their case.

It's currently unclear how much of the show will be inspired by real-life events and how much will be fictionalised.

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