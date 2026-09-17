Did Lizzie Borden actually kill her parents? The true story behind Monster on Netflix

17 September 2026, 17:07 | Updated: 17 September 2026, 17:10

Did Lizzie Borden actually kill her parents? The true story behind Monster on Netflix
Did Lizzie Borden actually kill her parents? The true story behind Monster on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

In Monster, Lizzie Borden is tried for the murder of her father and stepmother but what really happened? Who killed them?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The true story behind the murder of the Bordens in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story on Netflix might surprise you.

Ever since Monster debuted on Netflix, the true-crime anthology series has sparked controversy over how accurately it adapts real-life homicide cases for the small screen. Over the course of its first three seasons, the divisive show has taken several creative liberties with the stories of Jeffrey Dahmer, the Menendez Brothers and Ed Gein.

Now, Monster is exploring the case of Lizzie Borden and whether or not she really killed her father and stepmother.

Did Lizzie Borden kill her dad and stepmother?

Did Lizzie Borden kill her dad and stepmother?
Did Lizzie Borden kill her dad and stepmother? Picture: Netflix

Did Lizzie Borden kill her parents?

In 1892, married couple Andrew Borden and Abby Borden were found murdered with an axe in their home in Fall River, Massachusetts. Andrew's daughter and Abby's stepdaughter Lizzie then became the prime suspect in their case and was arrested shortly afterwards. Lizzie was 32 years old at the time and lived at home with Andrew and Abby.

When the case went to trial in 1893, Lizzie was found not guilty but her involvement in Andrew and Abby's death was still questioned during her lifetime and continues to be a hot topic of conversation to this day. So, what is the truth?

Lizzie's mother Sarah Borden died when Lizzie was three and her father Andrew married Abby Durfee Gray two years after Sarah's death. As for Lizzie's personal relationship with Abby, reports vary. According to American Heritage, a dressmaker recalled Lizzie saying that she hated Abby. However, Lizzie claimed that they were "friendly".

In 1887, there was reportedly discord among the Bordens when Andrew purchased a home for Abby's half-sister to live in. The Smithsonian Magazine claims that Lizzie often argued with Andrew over financial matters.

It was Lizzie who found Andrew dead in their sitting room and called for a physician before they later found Abby bludgeoned to death in their second floor guest bedroom.

Did Lizzie Borden kill her parents?
Did Lizzie Borden kill her parents? Picture: Netflix

Lizzie and her housemaid were the only other known individuals in their house at the time that Abby and Andrew were both killed. Inconsistencies in Lizzie's statements led to her becoming a suspect in the murders.

For example, Lizzie gave opposing claims of where she was when the murders happened. On top of that, Lizzie was spotless when she discovered the bodies but her own blood-soaked clothes were found in a bucket in the Borden basement after the murders. Lizzie later said that this was simply due to menstruation.

Nevertheless, the jury believed that Lizzie was not guilty. At the time, many people didn't think that a woman could commit such gruesome crimes and the verdict was decided in less than two hours.

Lizzie then lived a more reclusive, quiet life up until her death in 1927 and no one else was convited of Abby and Andrew's murder.

Whether or no Lizzie killed Abby and Andrew is still debated to this day.

Read more Monster news here:

WATCH: ADÉLA breaks down 'Ain't In LA', 'Nicole Kidman' and every song on PRIMA

ADÉLA Breaks Down Every Song On 'PRIMA' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Big Brother UK's Rochelle Rackham and Charlotte Notts pictured in the house.

Big Brother UK’s Rochelle slammed by fans after shocking admission to Charlotte

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best promo image and Rochelle

How long is Big Brother 2026 UK on for?

Big Brother UK's Frankie Taber promo image and pictured crying in diary room.

Big Brother UK's Frankie comes out as bisexual in emotional scene

Love Island's Jasmine, Kavan, Simba, Angelista, Lorenzo, Julia, Ellie and Finley

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together? Series 13 relationship updates

Love Island

Love Island's Angelista Gunda and Simba pictured at the final and smiling in a selfie.

Are Love Island's Angelista and Simba still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa on the NTA's red carpet and pictured posing together.

Love Island's Angelista and Simba reveal huge relationship milestone

Love Island

Gemma Collins and her fiancé Rami Hawash

Who is Gemma Collins' fiancé? Rami Hawash's net worth, child, proposal and more

Big Brother 2026 has filled the famous house with plenty of fun personalities to watch this year

Who is favourite to win Big Brother UK 2026? Winner odds revealed

Big Brother UK 2026 cast promo image.

Big Brother 2026 cast in full: Ages and jobs of series 4 contestants

Big Brother 2026 is on TV screens for a total of eight weeks as we get to know 16 new contestants

When is Big Brother UK 2026 on? Here's the full TV schedule

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits