Did Ed Gein help catch Ted Bundy? The true story behind the Monster scene

8 October 2025, 17:56

Did Ed Gein help catch Ted Bundy? The true story behind the Monster scene.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

In Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 8, Ed Gein helps authorities catch Ted Bundy but did the scene in the Netflix show actually happen?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story has left viewers with many huge questions including...did Ed Gein help catch Ted Bundy?

Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story is based on the true story of convicted murderer and graverobber Ed Gein. Just like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story, the show is inspired by real-life events and it does not shy away from Ed's crimes. However, some scenes and storylines are fictionalised.

One scene this season involves Ed Gein helping authorities catch Ted Bundy but what is the truth? Did it happen?

Watch the Monster The Ed Gein Story trailer

Did Ed Gein help solve the Ted Bundy case?

In the final episode of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, we see Ed serving time in the Mendota Mental Health Institute. In a key scene, we see police actively consult with Ed to help them track down serial killer Ted Bundy. After seeing photos of Ted's crimes, Ed concludes that Ted is a "loner" like him and tells them what type of saws Ted would be using.

Between the years of 1974 and 1978, Ted kidnapped, raped and killed dozens of women but police struggled to catch him. He was arrested and put in prison in 1975 over a kidnapping but escaped and wasn't recaptured for his multiple homicides until 1978. Ted was then executed by electric chair in 1989.

Ted Bundy following his arrest
Ted Bundy following his arrest. Picture: Getty

Did Ed Gein actually help capture Ted Bundy?

Despite what's shown in Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Ed Gein never actually had any connection or involvement in Ted Bundy's case and it's possible that Ed imagines the entire scenario in the show. Previously in the show, Ed imagined an entire phone call with trans actress, singer and activist Christine Jorgensen.

Ed didn't die until 1984 so he would have likely seen Ted Bundy's case play out in the media but he had no real connection to it.

