Did Ed Gein actually talk like that? Monster fans uncover his real voice in Lost Tapes interview

By Sam Prance

Charlie Hunnam puts on a distinctive voice in Monster: The Ed Gein Story but did he really sound like that?

Monster viewers have found an old interview of Ed Gein speaking in his real voice in the wake of the hit Netflix show.

Netflix is back with a brand new instalment of Monster and Monster: The Ed Gein Story is arguably the show's most shocking season yet. Exploring the shocking true story behind murderer and bodysnatcher Ed Gein, the miniseries spares no detail when it comes to depicting the crimes that the alleged serial killer committed before his arrest.

The show is led by British actor Charlie Hunnam and he's earned critical acclaim for his chilling portrayal of Ed Gein. However, there's one question on everyone's lips. Did Ed Gein talk like that? Here's what people have discovered.

Did Ed Gein talk like that?

In Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Charlie Hunnam depicts Ed Gein with a very singular high-pitched soft voice and it's quickly become a talking point on the internet.

Praising Charlie's performance, one person tweeted: "His voice, his facial expression, his creepiness, his awkward body movement. He is eating this role up."

However, another wrote: "I'm still shocked that Charlie Hunnam's voice for Ed Gein literally sounds like Winnie the Pooh.

So what did Ed Gein sound like and how did Charlie land on that accent?

What did Ed Gein's voice sound like? Picture: Netflix

What did Ed Gein's voice sound like?

Explaining his thought process behind Ed's voice in the show, Charlie Hunnam told Variety: "The voice needed to be really specific." However, he then admitted: "But I don’t think any of us really had an idea of what that was."

As a result, Charlie did his best to hunt down an official recording of Ed's voice. Director Max Winkler revealed: "Our best researchers couldn’t get [the tape]. But Charlie got it, because he’s Charlie and he does crazy s---.”

Discussing the voice he landed on, Charlie said: "I started to see him through a series of affectations to please his mother. That’s where the voice came from."

You can hear Ed's real voice in the 2023 documentary Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein and the footage in that documentary has surfaced on YouTube.

Ed Gein’s Real Voice: Rare Interview Audio (1957)

In the comments, people are once again split on whether or not Charlie captures Ed's voice accurately. One fan said: "The actor did such a good job on the Netflix series, I haddddd to hear where he got the voice from."

Another said: "Had to come check out the real voice because I knew damn well there was no way he sounded like Winnie the Pooh."

What do you think? Did Charlie get the voice right?

