Did Ed Gein kill his brother? The true story behind Henry Gein's death in Monster

15 October 2025, 16:46

Did Ed Gein kill his brother? The true story behind Henry Gein's death in Monster
Did Ed Gein kill his brother? The true story behind Henry Gein's death in Monster. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Ed Gein shockingly kills his brother in Monster: The Ed Gein Story but how did Henry Gein actually die?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story explores many of Ed Gein's horrifying crimes but did he actually kill his brother?

Just like past seasons centring on Jeffrey Dahmer and The Menendez Brothers, Monster: The Ed Gein Story is based on real-life. However, both miniseries included some fictionalised events and storylines and the new Ed Gein season is the same. Scenes involving Adeline Watkins and Ted Bundy have little basis on things that actually happened.

One key scene in the show involves Ed Gein murdering his brother without realising. What is the true story though?

Watch the Monster The Ed Gein Story trailer

In Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 1, we see Ed Gein (Charlie Hunnam) meet with his brother Henry Gein (Hudson Oz). Henry tells Ed that he married a woman against his mother's wishes. Henry says he's going to leave and tells Ed to leave too. Ed then grabs a log and hits Henry over the head leaving him bleeding on the floor.

Ed then envisions Henry wasn't hurt and survived. However, he later returns to find Henry's dead body. Ed takes his body out into the snow, covers it in wood and lights a fire to get rid of it. Police later find Henry's body but Ed isn't treated as a suspect and he gets away with the murder unscathed.

What happened to Henry Gein? How did he die?

So what happened in real life? Well, it's well documented that Ed and Henry often had arguments over their mother Augusta. Like the show depicts, Augusta had strong views against sex and Henry did fall in love with a woman and keep it secret from his mother. He also intended to move in with her and Ed did not approve of the relationship.

As for how Henry died, the details are a bit different to what we witness in Monster. On May 16, 1944, a fire spread across Gein land and Henry went missing. His body was later found unburned but dead with bruises on his head. There was never an investigation into his death or an autopsy but authorities ruled that it was an accident.

What happened to Henry Gein? How did he die?
What happened to Henry Gein? How did he die? Picture: Netflix

Years later, Ed Gein confessed to murdering hardware-store owner Bernice Worden and tavern owner Mary Hogan. It was also discovered that Ed dug up multiple bodies from graves and transformed their body parts into furniture and keepsakes.

As a result, some people have speculated that Ed also killed his brother Henry but there's no official evidence to suggest that Ed was responsible.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun

Zara Larsson Breaks Down Every Song On 'Midnight Sun' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Ariana Madix promo image and season 1 contestants.

How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

Love Island

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

Leisha's MAFS promo image and pictured on her Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Leisha addresses 'her side' of drunken honeymoon plane incident

Did Selena Gomez make a dig at Justin Bieber in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

Did Selena Gomez make a dig at Justin Bieber in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean during the show

MAFS UK's Sarah pens Dean a heartfelt message after leaving the show

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

MAFS UK's Dean reveals post-show weight loss journey

MAFS UK's Dean reveals post-show weight loss journey

Reiss' MAFS promo image and Dani pictured posing.

Did MAFS UK groom Reiss date TOWIE's Dani Imbert?

Hannah's MAFS 2024 promo image and Leisha pictured at her first party.

MAFS 2024 star Hannah fumes at E4 after Leisha's explosive first dinner party

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits