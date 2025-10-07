How old is Ed Gein in Monster? His real age in comparison to actor Charlie Hunnam

How old is Ed Gein in Monster? His real age in comparison to actor Charlie Hunnam. Picture: Netflix, Bettmann / Getty

By Sam Prance

Here's how old Ed Gein was when he committed his crimes, got arrested and died.

Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story tells the shocking true story of body-snatcher and murderer Ed Gein. How old is Ed Gein in the show though? How old is actor Charlie Hunnam who plays him? And, finally, when did Ed Gein die?

For years, Ed Gein's shocking true story has horrified people all over the world and inspired countless horror films. In 1957, Ed was arrested for killing hardware store owner Bernice Worden and police later found out that his home was filled with countless objects and furniture designed from human remains. Ed later confessed to grave-robbing.

In the show, Ed is depicted by British star Charlie Hunnam. Is Charlie the same age as Ed was in real life though?

When was Ed Gein born?

Watch the Monster The Ed Gein Story trailer

How old is Ed Gein in Monster episode 1?

Ed Gein was born in La Crosse County, Wisconsin on August 27, 1906. In episode 1 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, we meet Ed while he's still living with his mother Augusta. In the episode, Ed kills his brother Henry and Augusta dies. In real life, Henry died in May 1944 and August died in December 1945.

This would make Ed 37 at the start of episode 1 and 39 when it ends. However, as the show progresses, we see Ed age further.

How old was Ed Gein when he was arrested?

On November 16, 1957, Ed Gein was arrested for the murder of Bernice Worden and, as we see in the show, her body along with the remains of many other corpses were discovered at his home immediately afterwards. Ed would have been 51 years old at this time.

Ed later confessed to killing tavern owner Mary Hogan in 1954 three years before when he was 48 years old.

When did Ed Gein die?

Ed Gein died on July 26, 1984 at the Mendota Mental Health Institute. He experienced respiratory failure after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Ed was 77 years old when he passed away.

How old is Ed Gein in Monster episode 1? Picture: Netflix

How old is Charlie Hunnam?

As we see Ed Gein experience over a decade over his life in Monster, Charlie Hunnam is a similar age to his character. The British actor was born on April 10, 1990 and is currently 45 years old. This makes Charlie, 8 years older than Ed at the start of the show and considerably younger than Ed when it ends.

