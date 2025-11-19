Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer

Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer. Picture: Disney

By Sam Prance

Catherine Laga'aia, who plays Moana, has naturally curly hair but it appears to have been straightened in the movie.

Disney have released the first trailer for their new live-action Moana but the film is facing criticism over Moana's hair.

Ever since Disney announced that they were adapting Moana into a live-action movie, fans have been intrigued to see how the new film would compare to the 2016 version. In recent years, Disney have remade beloved animated classics including The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stich and Snow White - to mixed response from fans of the original movies.

The new Moana trailed introduces us to Catherine Laga'aia as the titular role but fans are disappointed in one thing.

Watch the first live-action Moana trailer

In the original movie, Moana has naturally curly hair. When the casting for the live-action Moana was announced, fans were excited to see that actress Catherine Laga'aia has naturally curly hair just like Moana. However, if you watch the new trailer, it appears that Catherine's hair has been straightened or chemically relaxed for the role.

Reacting in a viral tweet, one person wrote: "The straightened hair? They played…" and "Like…. Her natural hair was definitely fine for Moana". Another wrote: "Her natural hair is exactly the same as the animated version of Moana make it make sense."

Someone else also pointed out: "the fact that disney animation developed a new engine to better simulate moana’s curls and accurately portray her hair texture, just for the live action to remove said hair texture…………"

Like…. Her natural hair was definitely fine for Moana pic.twitter.com/K2gyHYyDBq — Z*Y (@ThatComicFan3) November 17, 2025

Like why? 😅 she was already set to go. pic.twitter.com/EAftwCBm2H — Khalil Underwood (@RealKhalilU) November 17, 2025

the fact that disney animation developed a new engine to better simulate moana’s curls and accurately portray her hair texture, just for the live action to remove said hair texture………….. https://t.co/5oICtReIux — gwi (sub) (@sleepiercricket) November 17, 2025

and moana doesn’t have straight hair so there was no reason for them to do that https://t.co/hbd1R3vHMk pic.twitter.com/hoW3irnCSv — cursed 🍁 (@cursedhat) November 18, 2025

As it stands, it's currently unclear if Moana's hair will be straight throughout the live-action film.

Disney are yet to address the discourse. We'll update you if/when they do.

Moana is set to debut in cinemas worldwide on July 10th 2026.

