Minecraft director defends 'disruptive' fan behaviour after cinemas 'ban' teens

By Katie Louise Smith

People have been criticised for screaming and throwing popcorn during Minecraft's Chicken Jockey scene but director Jared Hess thinks it's "way too funny".

Who would have thought that the Minecraft Chicken Jockey would be the most divisive cinema moment of the year?!

In case you've haven't seen, there's currently a wild viral trend happening on TikTok during screenings of A Minecraft Movie. Certain cinema goers have been cheering, screaming, jumping and throwing popcorn across the room during the film, specifically at the moment when Jack Black announces the arrival of the 'Chicken jockey'.

Audience members are even bringing literal chickens (!) into screenings. Security and police have been called to certain showings after other guests complained about the 'disruptive' behaviour.

As a result, some cinemas have banned unaccompanied teens from evening showings, while others have encouraged fans to book special screenings where they can cheer and throw popcorn with other likeminded viewers.

Now, A Minecraft Movie director Jared Hess has responded to the trend and tbh... he think it's hilarious.

A Minecraft Movie's director Jared Hess has defended the 'disruptive' fan behaviour at screenings. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the New York Times, Jared defended the cinema trend, calling it "a true party".

"It's way too funny," he said. "It's been a total blast. I'm just laughing my brains out every time someone sends me a new video."

"Just the fact that people are making memories at the movies – that's what it's all about," he continued. "That's why we do it. I never could have anticipated this level of passion and fun and craziness that's happening."

Speaking about fans launching buckets of popcorn – and in some cases, drinks – across the room, Jared went on to add: "No-one's going to get hurt from popcorn."

"Look, when I go to the movies with my kids, it's like a popcorn massacre that happens and they're not throwing anything, but it ends up on the ground regardless."

Last week, it was reported that several cinemas had banned unaccompanied kids from certain screenings following "disrespectful" and "disruptive" instances of the trend.

According to the Independent, a cinema in New Jersey issued a statement on Facebook saying minors going to A Minecraft Movie must be “accompanied by a parent or responsible adult".

In the UK, Witney Cineworld has warned viewers: "Any form of antisocial behaviour, especially anything that may disturb other guests such as loud screaming, clapping and shouting will not be tolerated. Anyone who is found to be acting in this manner will be removed from the screening and not entitled to a refund.”

Reacting to viral videos of the trend on TikTok, one person wrote: "I feel bad for the employees that have to clean up afterwards." Another wrote: "You can have fun without trashing the place."

