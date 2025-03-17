Exclusive

Millie Bobby Brown ‘so excited’ for Britney Spears biopic she’s rumoured to star in

Millie Bobby Brown has said she'd love to play Britney Spears. Picture: Global/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Millie Bobby Brown is excited for the Britney Spears biopic with or without her as the lead.

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, had the whole internet excited she was set to play Britney Spears in the biopic in the making, so when she joined the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill we had to quiz her on the role fans are manifesting for her.

When Jimmy asked her straight up, Millie responded: “I don’t know. Everyone’s kind of creating their own narrative.”

“I know everything’s in the talks, but for me personally, with or without me, I am so so excited for it and I think it’s going to be a brilliant story with a brilliant core, which is Britney.”

Millie Bobby Brown at The Electric State premiere. Picture: Getty

It all began in 2022 when Millie, who stars in new Netflix film The Electric State, was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show and admitted her ‘dream role’ would be to play Britney Spears.

Since then, Universal Pictures have landed the rights to adapt Britney’s memoir The Woman in Me into a film and Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt will develop it.

Back in January this year, Jon M. Chu clarified to Entertainment Tonight that he had ideas but that it was "very, very early" in development. He also clarified that Britney is going to be "very involved" in the project.

Millie Bobby Brown has expressed her desire to play Britney Spears. Picture: Getty

"I've seen all the fan-casting, I've seen all that stuff – and I always take that into consideration because maybe there's a good idea out there," he added. "But we'll have to see what the approach of the movie is before we know who's right for it."

The speculation surrounding Millie for the role amped up after she dyed her hair blonde, with Access Hollywood asking on the red carpet if it had anything to do with playing Britney.

However, Millie has insisted she’ll only take on the role if the film gives Britney the chance to tell her story ‘how she wants to’.

A Britney Spears movie biopic is in the works. Picture: Getty

"I mean, she is an absolute icon," she said. "I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story but that's her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to."

"I would not want that, you know, I would want someone bringing it to life in a beautiful way so, I would always be open to something like that," she added, stressing the importance of hearing Britney's voice above everything.

Casting information for Britney's biopic is currently yet to be revealed.

