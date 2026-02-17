Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

17 February 2026, 18:41

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana anniversary special
Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana anniversary special. Picture: Getty
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Miley Cyrus will be revisiting Hannah Montana in a 20th anniversary special on Disney+!

Sweet niblets, she's back! Hannah Montana is officially back! Announced by Miley Cyrus on social media today (Feb 17th), the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will be released in celebration of the 20 years of the iconic pop star.

The special will arrive on Disney+ on March 24th, exactly 20 years to the date when the show first aired on the Disney Channel.

"'Hannah Montana' will always be a part of who I am," Miley shared in a statement. "What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

But what will it include? Will Miley actually return as Hannah? Will she perform Hannah's iconic bangers? We've got all the info here.

Is Hannah Montana coming back?

Per the Disney+ press release, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will be hosted by Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper and will be filmed in front of a live studio audience.

The one-off 'Hannahversary' will feature an "exclusive, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus", offering an intimate look at how Hannah was created as well as the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world.

Miley will revisit iconic moments from the show as well as the music. Never-before-seen archival footage will also be aired, and some of the sets will be brought back to life too.

Disney+ also teased that "there will also be some familiar *notes* that find their way back into the spotlight… but there's no word yet on whether she'll be donning the iconic wig and performing Hannah's classics just yet.

Miley Cyrus will revisit Hannah Montana for her 20th anniversary special on Disney+
Miley Cyrus will revisit Hannah Montana for her 20th anniversary special on Disney+. Picture: Getty

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour?

Miley had previously teased that she was working on something big for the anniversary of the show and character that skyrocketed her to fame 20 years ago.

Talking to SiriusXM back in July 2025, Miley said: "I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be me. I’ve now been integrated into everyone’s life as the character. So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that."

Since then, rumours of a tour or a one-off concert have gone viral but there's currently no confirmation about whether that's happening. Given Miley's previous comments about touring, it's highly unlikely.

