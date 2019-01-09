Lindsay Lohan Reveals She Wants An Official Mean Girls Sequel With Original Cast

Lindsay Lohan teased that there could be a Mean Girls 2 with the original cast. . Picture: Variety/Paramount

Lindsay Lohan has told Variety she wants to film a Mean Girls sequel with the original cast in an attempt to finally make fetch actually happen.

A Mean Girls sequel might actually be on the horizon after Lindsay Lohan revealed she'd be keen to play Cady Heron one more time on the basis that the original cast return too for a full reunion.

"But Capital, we've already had a Mean Girls 2... why are you acting like it already hasn't happened?" Listen, unless Regina George and the original Plastics are in the flick, it'll never be a true Mean Girls sequel.

Lindsay Lohan and Mean Girls cast member Jonathan Bennett aka Aaron Samuels recently met up. . Picture: Instagram

With Ariana Grande's music video for 'thank u, next' reigniting everyone's love for the movie (thank u Ari), it's surely only a matter of time before we see this actually happen.

Speaking to Variety, Lindsay revealed, "I would love to do a Mean Girls sequel - who wouldn't? We just need the whole cast back".

She added, "I've said it so many times, and so many people have asked me, and I think we'd have so much fun doing it. Tina [Fey] and Lorne [Michaels] are so amazing, and to bring everyone back together would be great. Last time I was in New York, I went up to Lorne, and I was like, 'Please!' It's in their hands."

There's no doubt, we all NEED a Mean Girls 2 (a real one, with the real cast) but in the words of Lindsay, "it's in their hands"... so Tina Fey, if you're reading this. Please, MAKE IT HAPPEN.

