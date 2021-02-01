Mean Girls Star Jonathan Bennett: Where Is The Actor Who Played Aaron Samuels Now?

Jonathan Bennett has gone on to do some amazing things since Mean Girls. Picture: Netflix/PA

Aaron Samuels was the biggest heartthrob in Mean Girls, but where is the actor, Jonathan Bennett now? His age, partner and Instagram revealed.

Mean Girls just dropped on Netflix and no doubt everyone is in their feelings over Aaron Samuels all over again, just like we’re back in 2004.

But what happened to the heartthrob of the teen chick flick?

Here’s everything we know about the Mean Girls actor, Jonathan Bennett, including his age, fiancé and other TV appearances he’s had since the hit movie.

Jonathan Bennett played Regina George's boyfriend in Mean Girls. Picture: YouTube

How old is Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett now?

The actor was born on June 10, 1981, making him 39 years old.

Aaron Samuels’ character was only 23 years old when he starred in Mean Girls, where he played a senior in high school.

Jonathan Bennett played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls. Picture: Instagram

Who is Jonathan Bennett’s partner?

Jonathan got engaged to his long-term boyfriend, Jaymes Vaughan, in December 2020, after three years together.

His beau popped the question with a romantic song he wrote for them, while Jonathan was on the set for a movie he was filming, titled The Christmas House.

Jaymes is the host of a US entertainment news programme called Celebrity Page, and is also a former contestant of the American reality show, The Amazing Race.

What films/TV shows has Jonathan Bennett been in since Mean Girls?

The star has been in a number of films and TV shows, including Cheaper by the Dozen 2 and Smallville, and even took part in America’s version of Celebrity Big Brother, in 2019.

Jonathan has also been a celeb guest judge on season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Another amazing career move from the star was when he teamed up with celeb chef Nikki Martin, in 2018, to create a pop culture cookbook called ‘The Burn Cookbook’, which Mean Girls fans will know is a play on the famous ‘Burn Book’.

The book is described as having ‘real recipes to feed your inner plastic’, and we love the concept!

Jonathan Bennett starred in Cheaper by the Dozen 2 as Bud McNulty. Picture: YouTube

The actor wrote a cookbook dedicated to Mean Girls fans. Picture: Amazon

What is Jonathan Bennett’s Instagram handle?

The actor boasts over 880K followers on his Instagram page - @Jonathanbennett - where you will find your daily dose of Aaron Saumels content since he’s barely aged two days since Mean Girls!

