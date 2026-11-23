Mckenna Grace was originally told she was "too old" to play Daphne in Netflix's Scooby-Doo

Mckenna Grace was originally told she was "too old" to play Daphne in Netflix's Scooby-Doo. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images, Netflix

By Sam Prance

How old is Mckenna Grace? How old is Daphne? Here's how Mckenna Grace got the part in spite of age concern.

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Mckenna Grace has revealed that she was initially turned down to be Daphne in Netflix's Scooby-Doo due to her age.

Mckenna Grace is one of the most prolific stars of her generation. From acting in hit shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Handmaid's Tale to movies like Captain Marvel and Scream 7, she is always booked and busy. If that weren't enough, Mckenna is now playing Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

And that's not all! In 2027, Mckenna will take on the role of Daphne in Netflix's new Scooby-Doo series: Scooby-Doo: Origins. However, Mckenna almost didn't get the part over concerns that she was "too old" to play Daphne.

How old is Mckenna Grace?

Mckenna Grace was born on June 25th 2006, which makes her 20 years old in real life. Appearing on the Today Show during press for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Mckenna opened up about playing Daphne in Scooby-Doo: Origins, auditioning for the role and why she was rejected for the series at first.

Discussing the new series and how excited she was to audition for the part, Mckenna teased: "It's really fun. It's so cool. I've dressed up as Daphne on three different Halloweens. My first lunchbox was the Mystery Machine."

She added: "They wanted to go really young for it. I remember, they were like, ‘No, you're too old.’ I was like, ‘No! I have to play this character, you don't understand, this has to, like I have to! Please let me be part of it.’”

Mckenna ended by saying: "I cannot believe I got that job."

How old is Daphne Blake in Scooby-Doo Origins?

As it stands, it's unclear exactly how old Daphne, Velma, Fred, Shaggy and Scooby will all be in Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins. The series is set when the characters are teenagers at summer camp and the other actors are around the same age as Mckenna and, in some cases a little older, ranging from 18-21.

Daphne is 16 in the original Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! animated series so it's possible that Daphne, Velma, Fred, and Shaggy will all be around that age in Scooby-Doo Origins.

Read more TV news here:

Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Cast vs. ‘The Most Impossible Hunger Games Quiz’

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