Maya Jama's acting debut in major Netflix show revealed in new trailer
10 July 2026, 15:42
Love Island host Maya Jama makes her acting debut in new Netflix trailer after landing the role last year.
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From TV presenter to entrepreneur, Maya Jama is now adding another title to her impressive resume... Actor.
Last year, it was revealed that Maya had landed a role in the major Netflix show, The Gentlemen season 2. Announcing the news on Instagram, Maya shared a screenshot of an article confirming she had been cast, along with the caption: “Told you I’ve been on some side quests.”
Now, fans are getting their first glimpse of Maya in her acting era, as the season two trailer for The Gentlemen has just been released, marking an exciting new direction in her career.
Reports are suggesting that she plays the wife of one of Eddie Horniman’s associates, who is played by the one and only Theo James.
In the trailer, Maya's character can be seen wearing a flat cap as she shook Eddie's hand, before he asks her: “How do you do?” Maya's character replies: “I do very well.”
Meanwhile, in another scene, Maya could be seen shooting a large shotgun on their estate, a far cry from the Love Island villa.
On her Instagram story, Maya reposted the trailer and shared her excitement, writing: "It's comingggg [...] gassed seeing my little head in the trailer."
She also commented on the trailer: "Can’t bloody wait!!"
It's safe to say Maya's fans are loving the glimpses of her in the trailer, one commented: "I have a feeling it’s one of those when you question why she WASN’T in season 1. Look incredible even seeing a few frames and a line from the gorgeous @mayajama, can’t waiiiiiiit."
Another commented: "Maya Freakin Jama !!!?!"
A third penned: "Maya side quests so hard, I love it! Dream girl boss"
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