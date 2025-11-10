Where is Maxton Hall set? The school is a real location you can visit

10 November 2025, 12:35

Where Is Maxton Hall Set? The School Is A Real Location You Can Visit
Where Is Maxton Hall Set? The School Is A Real Location You Can Visit. Picture: Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

All the filming locations in Maxton Hall on Prime Video revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Want to know where Maxton Hall is set and if you can visit the filming locations from the show in real life? We're here to help.

There's a lot to obsess over in Maxton Hall. From the next-level chemistry between Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James (Damian Hardung), to the dramatic script that's filled with twists and turns, the show keeps fans gripped from start to finish.

One thing that viewers can't get enough of is the show's sets. From the huge, opulent school to Ruby's cosy, family home, there's something for everyone in the world of Maxton Hall. Not to mention, there are even scenes set at Oxford university.

Where was Maxton Hall really filmed though? Here's a breakdown of the filming locations in the show including the school.

Where was Maxton Hall filmed?

Maxton Hall cast do a chemistry test

Is the school in Maxton Hall real?

Despite being a German language show, Maxton Hall is set at a fictional school in the UK. Some scenes are also set at Oxford University and in London. As for where the show is filmed, Maxton Hall uses a variety of locations between Germany and the UK. A few scenes that are set in the UK are filmed in Germany.

While fans can't enrol to study at Maxton Hall for real, you can visit the castle where it's set. Many of the impressive school scenes in the show are filmed at Marienburg Castle, a Gothic castle near Hanover that was built between 1858 and 1867. It's currently closed for renovations but is usually open to visitors.

When Marienburg Castle is open, you can take a full tour and see inside the castle rooms as well as the gardens so you should be able to see many of the places where Ruby and James' love story takes place.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Marienburg Castle is open to visitors again.

Is the school in Maxton Hall real? The show is filmed at Marienburg Castle
Is the school in Maxton Hall real? The show is filmed at Marienburg Castle. Picture: JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/dpa/AFP via Getty Images

Is Maxton Hall filmed in Oxford?

Elsewhere, some scenes are filmed in Berlin and London but a lot of the show uses Oxford as a filming location. Ruby and James stay at St. Hilda's College for their interviews at Oxford University and the actual college is in the show as well as various other colleges and Oxford settings.

If you visit Oxford, you can see their colleges from the outside as a tourist and visit inside them as a prospective student. You could even apply to study at Oxford and, if you get an interview, you can stay there overnight and get the full Ruby experience.

Many of Ruby's hometown scenes were filmed in Oxford too. The place where Ruby works is a real Greek restaurant in Oxford called Manos Café & Deli and it's on Walton Street.

Is Maxton Hall filmed in Oxford?
Is Maxton Hall filmed in Oxford? Picture: Prime Video

It's also possible that Ruby and James' home scenes were filmed in houses near Oxford as well.

Read more Maxton Hall news here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The MAFS UK 2025 cast will be making their final vows

MAFS UK 2025 gets a huge TV schedule shake up for last week

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are the Maxton Hall books available in English? How to read the Save Me trilogy translation
MAFS UK's Maeve, Joe and Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth "ghosted" by Joe after spontaneous trip together

Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton smiling together and Lewis pictured posing.

Who was Caroline Flack's boyfriend and where is he now?

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren have been making sly digs at one another on social media

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison's recent break up takes a messy turn

Love Island

Amy Hart outside the Love Island villa and pictured with her husband with a baby sonogram.

Love Island's Amy Hart pregnant with second child after two heartbreaking miscarriages

Love Island

Caroline hosting in 2018 and with Olly Murs hosting Xtra Factor.

What TV shows did Caroline Flack do before Love Island?

Love Island

Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

Chrishell officially leaves Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

Emma was paired with Caspar by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is MAFS UK's Emma Barnes? Age, job, Instagram and life after the experiment

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Why MAFS UK 2024's Kieran and Kristina split

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits