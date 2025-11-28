Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama

28 November 2025

Will there be a Maxton Hall season 3? Here's everything we know about the future of the German series.

If you've watched Maxton Hall season 2, chances are you're desperate to know if Maxton Hall season 3 is happening.

Based on Mona Kasten's Save Me trilogy, Maxton Hall is a loyal adaptation of its source material. Maxton Hall season 1 covers Ruby and James' dramatic love story in the titular first book. Meanwhile, Maxton Hall season 2 adapts the second novel, Save You, and it ends on the same wild cliffhanger leaving fans wondering what happens next.

As it stands, Maxton Hall is yet to touch on the plot of the third book Save Us. So is Maxton Hall season 3 actually in the works? Here's everything we know so far about Maxton Hall season 3, including the release date, cast, trailer, book plot, spoilers and news about what's to come and whether season 3 will be the final season.

When does Maxton Hall season 3 come out?

Maxton Hall cast confirm season 3 is happening

Has Maxton Hall been renewed for season 3?

On June 9th, 2025, lead actors Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten took to Instagram to confirm that Maxton Hall will be getting a third season. In a video, Damian and Harriet revealed that they'd received the scripts for Maxton Hall season 3. Visibly excited, Harriet announced: "Maxton Hall is coming back for season 3."

Just like seasons 1 and 2, we imagine that season 3 will be six episodes long.

Will Maxton Hall season 3 be the final season?

In the season 3 announcement video, Damian Hardung appeared to confirm that season 3 will be the last season of Maxton Hall. He said: "One last time, back to school." Given that Maxton Hall is based on three books and each season so far covers one book, this makes sense.

However, it's possible that, like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Maxton Hall could also have movies or spin-offs in the future.

When is the Maxton Hall season 3 release date?

As it stands, there's no official information regarding a Maxton Hall season 3 released date. However, there have been reports that filming took place in summer 2025. If so, it's possible that season 3 will come out as soon as November 2026.

For context, filming for season 2 took place in summer 2024 and the season premiered in November 2025.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know when Prime reveal more.

WARNING: Maxton Hall season 2 spoilers below

Who will be in the Maxton Hall season 3 cast?

Based on the plot of the third Maxton Hall book, Save Us, it looks like most of the cast will return for more drama and scandal in season 3. With that in mind, expect to see:

  • Harriet Herbig-Matten - Ruby Bell
  • Damian Hardung - James Beaufort
  • Sonja Weißer - Lydia Beaufort
  • Andrea Guo - Lin Wang
  • Justus Riesner - Alistair Ellington
  • Fedja Van Huêt - Mortimer Beaufort
  • Ben Felipe - Cyril Vega
  • Runa Greiner - Ember Bell
  • Gina Henkel - Helen Bell
  • Martin Neuhaus - Angus Bell
  • Eidin Jalali - Graham Sutton
  • Ben Felipe [de] as Cyril Vega
  • Govinda Gabriel Cholleti - Keshav "Kesh" Patel
  • Eli Riccardi - Elaine Ellington
  • Dagny Dewath - Ophelia Beaufort

It's also possible that new characters will be introduced just like season 2.

Maxton Hall season 3 book plot: What happens?

Maxton Hall season 2 is loyal to the plot of Mona Kasten's book Save You and we imagine that season 2 will follow the plot of Save Us. Without any spoilers, it will get into what happens to Ruby in the wake of season 2's cliffhanger.

Can Ruby graduate and get her scholarship back at Oxford now the school think she had an inappropriate relationship with Mr. Sutton? On top of that, can Ruby and James actually make it as a couple with James' father actively hurting Ruby's family and trying to forge a wedge between them? Will the truth about Lydia and Mr. Sutton come out?

For a full spoiler-filled breakdown of what actually happens check out our detailed Maxton Hall book summary.

Is there a Maxton Hall season 3 trailer?

There are no Maxton Hall season 3 trailers at the moment but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

