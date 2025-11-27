Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 6 comes out
27 November 2025, 09:54
When does the next episode of Maxton Hall season 2 come out? All the international release times for the Maxton Hall season 2 finale.
The Maxton Hall season 2 finale is just moments away but what time does Maxton Hall season 2 episode 6 come out?
Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 is a wild ride. James introduces his dad Mortimer to Ruby as his girlfriend. At first, all appears to go well but Mortimer storms off and later Ruby discovers that she's lost her scholarship to Oxford. James believes his dad is responsible but with Ruby's future now up in the air so is her romantic relationship with James.
So what happens next? Unlike season 1, Prime are releasing Maxton Hall season 2 episodes on a weekly basis. Each episode of Maxton Hall season 2 is released on Prime Video at the same time internationally (12AM PT) on Fridays. That time will differ depending on your time zone. Maxton Hall season 2 episode 6 is the season 2 finale.
Scroll down for a list of global release times so you can watch Maxton Hall season 2 episode 6 as soon as it drops.
What time does Maxton Hall season 2 episode 6 come out on Prime?
Maxton Hall cast do a chemistry test
Maxton Hall season 2 episode 6 release times: Here's when the Maxton Hall season 2 finale comes out in your country
All six episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.
For viewers in the UK, that means that the Maxton Hall season 2 finale (episode 6) will be released at 8 A.M. GMT.
- Maxton Hall season 2 episode 6 will be released on Friday November 28th at 12 A.M. PT.
Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:
- United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
- United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
- Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)
- Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM
- United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM
- Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
- South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM
- India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM
- Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM
- Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM
- Hong Kong - 4:00 PM
- Singapore - 4:00 PM
- Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)
- Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
- New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM
Find even more time zones here.
When do new episodes of Maxton Hall come out?
All episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 come out on Fridays at 12 AM P.T. The first three episodes debuted all at once on November 7th and the rest of the episodes have been dropping weekly afterwards.
Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release dates:
- Episode 1: 'Devastated' - November 7th
- Episode 2: 'Wish to the Universe' - November 7th
- Episode 3: 'Emotional Rollercoaster' - November 7th
- Episode 4: 'Secrets' - November 14th
- Episode 5: 'Deceptive Lightness' - November 21st
- Episode 6: 'Reaching for the Stars' - November 28th
All episodes are between 40 minutes and an hour.
