Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 comes out

20 November 2025, 11:35
When does the next episode of Maxton Hall season 2 come out? The release times for episode 5 and future episodes.
Maxton Hall season 2 just left fans on a big cliffhanger but what time does Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 come out?
At the end of Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4, James gets back with Ruby against his dad Mortimer's wishes. He then invites Ruby to his dad's home while Mortimer is away for a business trip. However, the episode ends with Mortimer cancelling his trip and telling his driver to go home. As a result, fans are desperate to know what happens next.
Unlike season 1, Prime are releasing Maxton Hall season 2 episodes on a weekly basis. Each episode of Maxton Hall season 2 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT) on Fridays, but time that will differ depending on your time zone.
Scroll down for a list of international release times so you can watch season 2 episode 4 as soon as it drops.
All six episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.
For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of Maxton Hall season 2 will be released at 8 A.M. GMT.
Find even more time zones here.
All episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 come out on Fridays at 12 AM P.T. The first three episodes debuted all at once on November 7th and the next three episodes have been dropping weekly afterwards.
Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release dates:
All episodes are between 40 minutes and an hour.
