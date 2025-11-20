Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 comes out

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 comes out. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

When does the next episode of Maxton Hall season 2 come out? The release times for episode 5 and future episodes.

Maxton Hall season 2 just left fans on a big cliffhanger but what time does Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 come out?

At the end of Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4, James gets back with Ruby against his dad Mortimer's wishes. He then invites Ruby to his dad's home while Mortimer is away for a business trip. However, the episode ends with Mortimer cancelling his trip and telling his driver to go home. As a result, fans are desperate to know what happens next.

Unlike season 1, Prime are releasing Maxton Hall season 2 episodes on a weekly basis. Each episode of Maxton Hall season 2 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT) on Fridays, but time that will differ depending on your time zone.

Scroll down for a list of international release times so you can watch season 2 episode 4 as soon as it drops.

What time does Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 come out on Prime?

Maxton Hall cast do a chemistry test

Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All six episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of Maxton Hall season 2 will be released at 8 A.M. GMT.

Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 will be released on Friday November 21st at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 3:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

When do new episodes of Maxton Hall come out? Picture: Prime Video

When do new episodes of Maxton Hall come out?

All episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 come out on Fridays at 12 AM P.T. The first three episodes debuted all at once on November 7th and the next three episodes have been dropping weekly afterwards.

Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release dates:

Episode 1: 'Devastated' - November 7th

Episode 2: 'Wish to the Universe' - November 7th

Episode 3: 'Emotional Rollercoaster' - November 7th

Episode 4: 'Secrets' - November 14th

Episode 5: 'Deceptive Lightness' - November 21st

Episode 6: 'Reaching for the Stars' - November 28th

All episodes are between 40 minutes and an hour.

