13 November 2025, 12:39

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 comes out. Picture: Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When does the next episode of Maxton Hall season 2 come out? The release times for episode 4 and future episodes.

Maxton Hall is back and it's more dramatic than ever but what time does Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 come out?

Ever since Maxton Hall debuted on Prime, fans have been obsessed with the enemies to lovers romance arc of James Beaufort and Ruby Bell. Maxton Hall season 2 starts with Ruby finding out that James has cheated on her in the wake of his mother's death and their relationship is thrown into chaos as she decides whether she can still be with him.

Unlike season 1, Prime are releasing Maxton Hall season 2 episodes on a weekly basis. Each episode of Maxton Hall season 2 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT) on Fridays, but time that will differ depending on your time zone.

Scroll down for a list of international release times so you can watch season 2 episode 4 as soon as it drops.

What time does Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 come out on Prime?

Maxton Hall cast do a chemistry test

Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All six episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of Maxton Hall season 2 will be released at 8 A.M. GMT.

  • Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 will be released on Friday November 13th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 4:00 PM
  • Singapore - 4:00 PM
  • Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

When do new episodes of Maxton Hall come out? Picture: Prime Video

When do new episodes of Maxton Hall come out?

All episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 come out on Fridays at 12 AM P.T. The first three episodes debuted all at once on November 7th and the next three episodes are schedules to drop weekly afterwards.

Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release dates:

  • Episode 1: 'Devastated' - November 7th
  • Episode 2: 'Wish to the Universe' - November 7th
  • Episode 3: 'Emotional Rollercoaster' - November 7th
  • Episode 4: 'Secrets' - November 14th
  • Episode 5: 'Deceptive Lightness' - November 21st
  • Episode 6: 'Reaching for the Stars' - November 28th

All episodes are between 40 minutes and an hour.

