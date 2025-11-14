How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? A full Save You book summary

How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? Save You book summary
How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? Save You book summary. Picture: Prime Video, Penguin
Do Ruby and James end up together in Maxton Hall season 2? Here's how the book its based on ends.

Maxton Hall season 2 takes Ruby and James' dramatic love story to brand new heights but how does season 2 end?

If you're a Maxton Hall fan, chances are you already know that the show is based on Mona Kasten's beloved Save Me book trilogy. The first season is a loyal adaptation of the titular first novel and Maxton Hall season 2 is based on the plot of the second book, Save You. Bar several notable changes, the story remains loyal to the source material.

With that in mind, you may be wondering if Ruby and James will end up together at the end of Maxton Hall season 2? If you can't wait for the season 2 finale, scroll down to read a detailed plot summary of Mona Kasten's Save You.

Do Ruby and James end up together in Save You?

Maxton Hall cast do a chemistry test

How does Mona Kasten's Save You end?

Just like the show, Save You starts with James cheating on Ruby after he finds out this mother Claudelia has died. He kisses another girl drunk at a party and Ruby breaks up with him. Unlike the series, James doesn't have a car crash but he does decide to stop drinking of his own accord after his mother's funeral.

James doesn't go to therapy in the book but he does start doing everything to get back with Ruby. Just like the show, she begins to let her walls down again and their romance continues. However, their relationship is put to the test at the end of Save You.

In the final chapters, Ruby learns that she's been accepted into Oxford. However, someone sends photos James took of Ruby and Mr. Sutton together at the start of the first book to the Principal and Ruby is expelled from Maxton Hall. Of course, Ruby can't go to Oxford if she doesn't finish her final year.

On top of that, James admits that he took the photos. As a result, the book ends with readers unsure if Ruby and James can overcome this hurdle in their relationship. The Principal also has no idea that Lydia secretly dated Mr. Sutton NOT Ruby.

Maxton Hall season 2 book plot: What happens?
Maxton Hall season 2 book plot: What happens? Picture: Prime Video

Whether or not Maxton Hall season 2 makes any edits to the ending of Save You is yet to be seen. However, we imagine the main plot points of the story will stay the same.

To find out if Ruby and James are endgame, you can read our break down of the final book: Save Us.

