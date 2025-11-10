Are the Maxton Hall books available in English? How to read the Save Me trilogy translation

How to read the Maxton Hall books in English - Save Me trilogy translation. Picture: Prime Video, Jaguar

By Sam Prance

Save Me author Mona Kasten has officially released an English translation of the books.

Maxton Hall on Prime Video has left people desperate to read the books. Is the Save Me trilogy available in English though?

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us tells a tale as old as time. Ruby Bell, a scholarship student, has an enemies to lovers romance with James Beaufort, the richest boy in school. At first they cannot stand each other but, soon enough, the ice between them thaws and sparks start to fly. It's dramatic, it's emotional and, above all else, it's romantic.

Naturally, viewers are obsessed with Maxton Hall and, for anyone wanting more, the series is based on a trilogy of books called Save Me, Save You and Save Us by Mona Kasten. Like the series, the books are in German. Is there an English translation though? Here's what we know about reading all three Save Me books in English.

Can you read the Save Me books in English?

When does Save Me come out in English?

When Maxton Hall season 1 debuted, the Save Me book trilogy was not available to read in English. However, that's all changed now. Penguin gained the rights to publish all three books in English and the first Maxton Hall book, Save Me, came out in English on July 3rd 2025.

The other two books are both available in English now too. Save You came out on September 4th 2025 and Save Us came out in English just two months later on November 6th 2025. You can purchase the trilogy at all major book retailers.

The books have also been translated into multiple languages including French, Spanish and Italian. So, if you speak any of those languages you can read those versions of the books.

Can you read the Save Me books in English? Picture: Prime Video

With Maxton Hall season 2 now airing, there's plenty of content for fans to enjoy in the coming months!

