What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary

What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Maxton Hall season 3 will adapt Mona Kasten's Save Us for Prime. Here's what happens in the final Maxton Hall book.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After Maxton Hall season 2's major cliffhanger, you may be wondering what happens next in the Maxton Hall books.

It's no secret that Maxton Hall is based on a trilogy of books by German writer Mona Kasten. Just like the series, the novels tell the fictional tale of a dramatic romance between James Beaufort and Ruby Bell. Maxton Hall season 1 follows the plot of the first book, Save Me, and Maxton Hall season 2 follows the second book, Save You.

What happens in the third and final Maxton Hall book though? Here's a full summary of Save Us and how it ends.

Maxton Hall cast confirm season 3 is happening

Just like Maxton Hall season 2, Save You ends with Ruby's future being put into question when her school principal is sent a photo that appears to imply that Ruby and Mr. Sutton had a secret relationship. Ruby loses her scholarship to Oxford and is expelled from Maxton Hall and it's unclear whether she will be able to go to Oxford at all.

In the books, Ruby also learns that it was James who took that photo before they started dating. As a result, Save Us starts with Ruby avoiding James. Even though he didn't send the photo to Maxton Hall's principal, she believes that he is partly responsible for her being expelled. She tries to keep her distance from him.

Nevertheless, Ruby cannot keep away from James. When James' dad discovers that Lydia is pregnant, their family dynamic becomes so toxic that Ruby offers for him to moves in with her and they rekindle their romance.

Meanwhile, James realises who sent the photo. In the book, it was Cyril and he does it as a way to attempt to get Lydia back. In the show, it appears that Elaine may be involved too as she wants to be with James.

What happens in Maxton Hall season 3? Picture: Prime Video

At the end of the book, James exposes the truth behind the photo. Ruby is allowed to go back to school. She finishes her exams and gets into Oxford. As for James, he quits his fathers company and goes travelling. Nevertheless, Ruby and James stay together and end up living happily ever after.

As for Lydia, she does have her twins and, controversially, officially starts a relationship with Mr. Sutton. Whether or not, the series makes changes to Lydia's storyline is yet to be seen but, based on the plot of the books, we imagine that Ruby and James will be endgame.

Read more Maxton Hall news here:

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.