What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary

28 November 2025, 18:13

What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary
What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Maxton Hall season 3 will adapt Mona Kasten's Save Us for Prime. Here's what happens in the final Maxton Hall book.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Maxton Hall season 2's major cliffhanger, you may be wondering what happens next in the Maxton Hall books.

It's no secret that Maxton Hall is based on a trilogy of books by German writer Mona Kasten. Just like the series, the novels tell the fictional tale of a dramatic romance between James Beaufort and Ruby Bell. Maxton Hall season 1 follows the plot of the first book, Save Me, and Maxton Hall season 2 follows the second book, Save You.

What happens in the third and final Maxton Hall book though? Here's a full summary of Save Us and how it ends.

Maxton Hall cast confirm season 3 is happening

Just like Maxton Hall season 2, Save You ends with Ruby's future being put into question when her school principal is sent a photo that appears to imply that Ruby and Mr. Sutton had a secret relationship. Ruby loses her scholarship to Oxford and is expelled from Maxton Hall and it's unclear whether she will be able to go to Oxford at all.

In the books, Ruby also learns that it was James who took that photo before they started dating. As a result, Save Us starts with Ruby avoiding James. Even though he didn't send the photo to Maxton Hall's principal, she believes that he is partly responsible for her being expelled. She tries to keep her distance from him.

Nevertheless, Ruby cannot keep away from James. When James' dad discovers that Lydia is pregnant, their family dynamic becomes so toxic that Ruby offers for him to moves in with her and they rekindle their romance.

Meanwhile, James realises who sent the photo. In the book, it was Cyril and he does it as a way to attempt to get Lydia back. In the show, it appears that Elaine may be involved too as she wants to be with James.

What happens in Maxton Hall season 3?
What happens in Maxton Hall season 3? Picture: Prime Video

At the end of the book, James exposes the truth behind the photo. Ruby is allowed to go back to school. She finishes her exams and gets into Oxford. As for James, he quits his fathers company and goes travelling. Nevertheless, Ruby and James stay together and end up living happily ever after.

As for Lydia, she does have her twins and, controversially, officially starts a relationship with Mr. Sutton. Whether or not, the series makes changes to Lydia's storyline is yet to be seen but, based on the plot of the books, we imagine that Ruby and James will be endgame.

Read more Maxton Hall news here:

WATCH: Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

I'm A Celeb viewers have questioned whether Tom Read Wilson's voice is real

Is I'm A Celeb star Tom Read Wilson's voice real? Truth revealed by co-star and mum

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

I'm A Celebrity fees and salaries have been revealed

How much is everyone getting paid for I'm A Celebrity? Cast fees and salaries revealed

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott MBE

Meet the full I’m A Celebrity 2025 cast

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits