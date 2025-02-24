Why Ross isn't at the MAFS UK second reunion

Reason why Ross isn't at the MAFS UK reunion revealed. Picture: E4

By Katie Smith

Ross and Sacha split before the show finished airing, but why didn't he return for the reunion episode?

Married At First Sight UK's second reunion is finally here, but not all of the brides and grooms will be appearing in the episode.

Instead, there'll be a mix of cast members from the 2023 and 2024 seasons taking part, with Adam, Amy, Hannah, Holly, Kieran, Kristina, Lacey, Nathan, Orson, Sionnain and Sacha showing out for the 2024 cast.

Amongst those not returning is Ross McCarthy, who was married to Sacha during the experiment. Ross and Sacha split before the season had even finished, with Ross making it known that he had already moved on with a new girlfriend.

But why isn't he back for the second MAFS UK reunion? Here's your answer...

Ross married Sacha on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Why isn't Ross at the MAFS UK reunion?

Ross hasn't personally address his absence but it shouldn't come as a surprise as he's now distanced himself from the show, and from Sacha too.

According to a statement issued to Yahoo UK by his representative, Ross was "unable to attend as he had a prior commitment at another charity event."

Sacha and Ross split two months after leaving MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Why did Sacha and Ross split?

Before MAFS UK had even finished airing, Ross and Sacha had already split, and Ross moved on with his new girlfriend, who he has since hard launched on social media and called "the real deal".

Speaking about their break up, Sacha told OK! that Ross' "unacceptable behaviour" was part of the reason why they split. On Instagram, she followed up writing: "Although one of us chooses not to acknowledge ever doing the show, I’ll never regret my time on MAFS."

Sacha is confirmed to appear in the second MAFS UK reunion – we'll just have to wait and see what she says about her split with Ross...

