When was MAFS Australia 2026 filmed?

30 April 2026, 21:00

MAFS Australia was actually filmed in 2025 despite airing this year
MAFS Australia was actually filmed in 2025 despite airing this year. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

The cast of Married At First Sight Australia may look deep in relationship troubles to viewers but the events actually happened months ago. Here's a detailed timeline of when it all actually went down.

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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 is getting to the tough part of the experiment where the couples need to figure out if they want to stay together or not.

But while this all feels very fresh for UK viewers, the reality TV series actually wrapped up airing in Australia weeks ago with the show being filmed in 2025.

From putting in their applications to meeting their wives or husbands to those all-important final vows, the cast of MAFS finished the experiment before the end of last year.

So when was it all filmed exactly? Here's key dates in the timeline.

MAFS Australia weddings took place in July and August in 2025
MAFS Australia weddings took place in July and August in 2025. Picture: Channel 9

February 2025

This was the time the cast, including Alissa, Mel, Scott, Bec, Danny and more all would have either applied to be on the show or been scouted by MAFS producers.

We know they undergo a lengthy application process to check their suitability for the show before being officially picked and matched by the producers.

July 2025

At the end of this month, Australian paps and news sourced revealed the weddings were happening.

August 2025

The first fiery dinner party was filmed as was the second which featured THAT huge argument between Stella, Brook, Gia and Alissa.

This timeline detail was backed up by Brook's grovelling apology on social media. As it aired in Australia she said: "This dinner party was filmed in August last year and since then, I have had time to reflect and learn from my actions."

This was the month when the three intruder couples also filmed their wedding days - Sam and Chris, Steph and Tyson and Joel and Juliette.

September - November 2025

This is when the nitty gritty of the experiment happened including Home Stays, Couple's Retreat and the Grass is Greener challenge. All of this drama was happening while fans were completely unaware of the upcoming series and the storylines to come.

November 2025

This seems to be the month all filming for series 13 ended and the couples by then had chosen to stay or walk away from their matched partners.

Just weeks after they filmed Final Vows, the cast were brought back together to film the reunion episodes.

MAFS couples wrapped up filming in November 2025
MAFS couples wrapped up filming in November 2025. Picture: Channel 9

February 2026

The MAFS Australian fan base were introduced to their new brides and grooms for the series as the debut episode for series 13 was aired.

March 2026

Those who love the show in the UK also got to begin watching the drama unfold. Typically, those in the United Kingdom run around five weeks behind.

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