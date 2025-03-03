When was MAFS Australia 2025 filmed?

When was MAFS Australia 2025 filmed? Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Married at First Sight Australia is back on our screens for the 2025 series, but when was the show actually filmed and how long did it take?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It’s no secret that Married at First Sight is filmed in advance because as the eager fans among us will know, we can easily find out who’s still together from the moment they broadcast the wedding ceremonies.

The show first aired Down Under at the end of January, but it wasn’t until a full month later that it arrived on UK screens, and what a torturous wait it was!

Without giving anything away, we’ve seen some of the spoilers for what’s to come over the next few weeks and let’s say, it looks like a looot of drama.

Not only that, but the producers have also confirmed that there’s a shocking new twist which is sure to throw some of the couples into total chaos during final week.

But now we’re back for more dinner party drama, romance and shocking couch confessions, there's one question on everyone's lips: When was Married at First Sight Australia 2025 filmed and how long did it take?

MAFS Australia 2025 couple Jeff and Rhi. Picture: Nine

When was Married At First Sight Australia 2024 filmed?

On the current series of MAFS Australia (season 12), the casting process for the show began in March 2024, but the filming took place from June/July to August/September. That's the UK's summer but Australia's winter!

In total, it took around three months to film the latest series, from the opening wedding ceremonies to the final vows.

But obviously, this time frame doesn't include the reunion episode, which tends to be filmed about three months after the final vows are filmed, which works out to be around November/December. After all, they need time for more drama to brew!

All of this means that by the time UK viewers finally get their hands on the newest series, around seven months have passed since it was actually filmed.

MAFS Australia 2025 couple Tim and Katie. Picture: Nine

It also means it's actually been around three or four months since the couples last got together for the reunion episode. So chances are, once the show ends on UK televisions, there might be even more drama to discover.

This time around, 24 contestants (including a bride and groom who re-enter the experiment as intruders) will join relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla as they say 'I do' to a complete stranger in their quest to find love.

But the question is, how many of the 13 couples will make it out to the other side? We can't wait to find out!

MAFS Australia starts on Monday 3rd March on Channel 4.

Read more about Married At First Sight here:

Mel Schilling teaches us how to nail a proposal!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.