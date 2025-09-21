Which days is MAFS UK on? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

MAFS UK 2025 is returning to our TV screens with brand new airing days. Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

What day is MAFS UK on TV? Exactly when Married at First Sight UK will be on your TV this autumn - the full schedule revealed.

Married At First Sight UK is officially back on our screens!

In Series 10, we're meeting 18 new bride and grooms putting their trust in the experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, in the hope of found long-lasting love with a complete stranger (wild we know).

After meeting at the aisle and saying 'I do', the couples jet off on a honeymoon where they’ll begin to truly get to know each other. Upon returning home, they'll have weekly dinner parties and commitment ceremonies - and if series 9 is anything to go by, they’re bound to be explosive.

From major changes to the stag and hen dos to past relationship drama already exposed, MAFS fans are in for a treat this season. So here's everything you need to know about the schedule of MAFS UK this autumn so you don't miss a thing.

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2025. Picture: Channel 4

What day is MAFS UK on TV?

MAFS UK 2025 starts on Sunday 21st September and will air Sunday to Wednesday for the first four weeks and then extend it's schedule to Sunday to Thursday for the remaining weeks.

That's at least four nights of episodes a week to keep you company! Experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson will also make their glorious return for the 10th series.

What time is MAFS UK on?

As usual, the show will air at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4 On Demand.

The first episode is set to run for 1 hour and 50 minutes, finishing at 10.50pm when the MAFS: It's Official podcast will air, hosted by MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light.

Paul, Mel and Charlene are the experts for MAFS UK 2025. Picture: Channel 4

Is MAFS UK on every night?

Things will look a little different this year. Episodes will air Sunday to Wednesday evening each week, whilst last year the show was broadcast Monday to Thursday.

However, this will change after week four, when an extra showing will be added and the schedule will be Sunday to Thursday, as mentioned above.

How long will MAFS UK last?

The show is expected to last nine to ten weeks with a reunion episode in mid-November.

The cast of MAFS UK 2025:

Neelima (Nelly), 30

Anita, 54

Rebecca, 32

Julia-Ruth, 29

Leah, 35

Maeve, 29

Grace, 31

Leigh, 30

Sarah, 31

Davide, 33

Joe, 31

Steven, 34

Ashley, 35

Keye, 33

Dean, 31

Paul, 60

Bailey, 36

Divarni, 29

Find out more about the cast here.

