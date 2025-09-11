MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025

MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK is back with in 2025 major changes!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is back and set for a major shake-up. For the first time ever, the hit TV show has followed the newest bride and grooms during their hen and stag dos.

This never-before-seen feature will not only start the new series with a bang, but is promised to delight hardcore MAFS fans who have been waiting patiently since series 9 finished last year.

Series 9 introduced us to memorable couples like Caspar and Emma, Kristina and Kieran, Polly and Adam, Ross and Sacha, Lacey and Nathan, Charlie and Eve and Alex and Holly. Despite delivering an explosive series, no couple emerged from the experiment successfully.

As we look forward to a drama-filled series, a TV insider said: "The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that.

Cast of MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

"Because even in the most conventional of marriage paths the hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.

"Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger."

Ahead of MAFS series 10, expert Mel Schilling said: "I have several favourites, I do. It's like choosing a favourite child but I do. I do have quite a few favourites this year."

She also described this year's cast are "authentic, relatable, surprising".

Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul Brunson are back on MAFS UK as experts for 2025. Picture: E4

So cancel all your plans, as MAFS UK 2025 will start on Sunday 21st September on E4. With your favourite experts Mel, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson back for the 10th series.

Read more Married at First Sight news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.