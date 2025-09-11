MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025

11 September 2025, 12:38

Cast of MAFS UK 2025 promo image.
MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK is back with in 2025 major changes!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is back and set for a major shake-up. For the first time ever, the hit TV show has followed the newest bride and grooms during their hen and stag dos.

This never-before-seen feature will not only start the new series with a bang, but is promised to delight hardcore MAFS fans who have been waiting patiently since series 9 finished last year.

Series 9 introduced us to memorable couples like Caspar and Emma, Kristina and Kieran, Polly and Adam, Ross and Sacha, Lacey and Nathan, Charlie and Eve and Alex and Holly. Despite delivering an explosive series, no couple emerged from the experiment successfully.

As we look forward to a drama-filled series, a TV insider said: "The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that.

Cast of MAFS UK 2025 promo image.
Cast of MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

"Because even in the most conventional of marriage paths the hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.

"Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger."

Ahead of MAFS series 10, expert Mel Schilling said: "I have several favourites, I do. It's like choosing a favourite child but I do. I do have quite a few favourites this year."

She also described this year's cast are "authentic, relatable, surprising".

Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul Brunson pictured together.
Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul Brunson are back on MAFS UK as experts for 2025. Picture: E4

So cancel all your plans, as MAFS UK 2025 will start on Sunday 21st September on E4. With your favourite experts Mel, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson back for the 10th series.

Read more Married at First Sight news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does MAFS UK start in 2025? Start date confirmed

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have just been on holiday together

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina address cheating rumours

Katie during a dinner party on MAFS Australia [left]. Katie after weight loss [right].

MAFS Australia's Katie shares "secret" to her weight loss after shock transformation

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

Hot On Capital

Princess Andre pictured on her TV show and at the NTA awards.

Princess Andre addresses possibility of 'The Princess Diaries' season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals season 3 episode 11 ending will "surprise" fans

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals season 3 episode 11 ending will "surprise" fans

Molly Mae dedicated her first win NTA to Rob Burrows

Molly-Mae praised for dedicating NTA to Rob Burrows amid backlash

Jade penned 'Unconditional' for her mum

Jade explains 'Unconditional' lyrics and meaning written for her mum

The Summer I Turned Pretty completely changes Conrad's letters to Belly from the books

The Summer I Turned Pretty completely changes Conrad's letters to Belly from the books

Who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Fernando Cattori's age, height and movie roles

Who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Fernando Cattori's age, height and movie roles
How Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty are different in the books

Read all five of Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right].

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Love Island

Jenna Ortega tried to make Wednesday and Tyler's scenes less "sexually charged" in season 2

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan tried to make their scenes less "sexually charged"
Lucinda and Tyrique are the first UK islanders to be confirmed for Love Island Games 2025

Love Island Games 2025 cast and which season they're from revealed

Love Island

How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour plus added dates

The Weeknd extends After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale & more
When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 10 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 comes out

Who is Jessie J's boyfriend?

Who is Jessie J's Boyfriend? Chanan Safir Colman's age, job and how they met

Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Love Island

Ty and Angel have been inseparable since the vila, going on trips and sharing date nights.

Are Love Island's Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood still together?

Love Island

Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled

Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled

Wednesday's Emma Myers responds to theories that Enid will date Agnes in season 3

Wednesday's Emma Myers responds to theories Enid will date Agnes in season 3

Maya Jama hosting the first series of Love Island Games

Love Island star set to make his fourth villa appearance

Love Island

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

More TV & Entertainment News

Wednesday season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Wednesday season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Who performed at the 2025 MTV VMAs? Every artist on the lineup and what they sang

Who performed at the 2025 MTV VMAs? Every artist and what they sang

Lady Gaga is leading the MTV VMAs 2025 with 12 nominations

Full list of MTV Video Music Award 2025 nominations

Will Wednesday and Enid get together in Wednesday season 3?

Wednesday creators address Wednesday and Enid's romantic future

Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs 2024 [left]. Addison Rae at the MTV VMAs 2024 [right].

What time the VMAs 2025 start and how to watch in the UK

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Adrian has hit back at domestic violence allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian shuts down domestic violence claims as he vows to share the ‘truth’

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?