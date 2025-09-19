MAFS UK’s Sarah: Her age, job, Instagram and heartbreaking loss

MAFS UK 2025 is welcoming Sarah to the experiment to find love. Picture: Channel 4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Sarah Gillanders as a bride but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old she is, her job and her heartbreaking loss.

The most talked about dating experiment, Married At First Sight UK, is back for a brand new season filled with drama, tears and hopefully a few happily ever afters.

One of the blushing brides looking for love on this TV series is Sarah Gillanders. The hopeful single was determined to find 'The One', having watched all her friends tie the knot and settle down.

Sarah had given up on love in her hometown of Aberdeen, claiming there are no eligible bachelors and, if there are, she's probably met or dated them already. So her only request to the experts? To be matched with the nicest guy in the world. And from the MAFS teaser trailer it appeared she was matched with Dean - the smiliest groom the show has ever seen.

As we watch Sarah and Dean's relationship unfold, here's everything we know about Sarah, from her age, where’s she from, her job and more revealed.

MAFS UK bride Sarah believes there are no eligible bachelors in her hometown. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK's Sarah?

Sarah joined the hit dating show at 31 years old.

Having seen all her friends around her tie the knot, she was keen to find her special someone - but only with her dad’s seal of approval, of course. Sarah's dad is desperate for to see her walk down the aisle with the perfect guy by her side.

Where is MAFS UK's Sarah from?

The newest bride hails from Aberdeen, a picturesque city in Scotland. Whilst her husband, Dean, is from Feltham on the outskirts of London. We wonder if distance could be a problem?

As the programme unfolds, we’re sure to find out whether she’s ready to trade the charm of Aberdeen for life in London - or if the couple will commit to making a long-distance relationship work.

MAFS UK bride Sarah wants to be matched with the nicest guy in the world. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK Sarah's job?

She works as a recruitment consultant.

Despite working in recruitment and constantly meeting new people, Sarah believes there are absolutely no eligible bachelors left in her hometown.

What happened to MAFS bride Sarah's mum?

Ever since her mum passed away, Sarah has wanted to ‘do her mother proud’ and settle down with special someone. She hopes the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson have found her the nicest guy in the world, to take the next steps in life with.

After being single for two years and coping with the loss of her mother, Sarah is relying heavily on her father's seal of approval after she marries her groom.

What is MAFS UK Sarah's Instagram?

From stylish cocktail bars to long countryside walks in Aberdeen, you can keep updated with the Scottish beauty here: @sarahgillanders_x

