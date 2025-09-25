Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together? Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Are Rebecca and Bailey from Married At First Sight still together or have they split? Here's what we know about the MAFS UK 2025 couple.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK continued to bring the drama as we were introduced to the couple Rebecca and Bailey.

Rebecca tasked the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, to find her a man who will take control and allow her to be her true self. They matched her with father-of-one Bailey. Before MAFS aired, Bailey gained online attention when it was revealed he had been in an open relationship with his ex-fiancé - which will reportedly be discussed on the show.

Before Rebecca walked down the aisle, she told cameras: “I’m attracted to the alpha male, I won’t settle for anything less." Once she met Bailey at the alter her disappointment was evident, she offered him a cheek kiss and confessed, “He’s not my type”. Taken aback by the rejection, he said: “Can’t remember the last time, I was given the cheek if I’m honest."

So, do the pair push through their initial differences or did they fail to make things work? Here's what we know about the future of Rebecca and Bailey's marriage.

Rebecca wanted a man who can take control. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Since the show is still airing there's no official conformation yet on the status of Rebecca and Bailey's relationship.

However, if we take a look at their socials, it seems we should prepare the breakup ballads since they don't follow each other on Instagram. This might just suggest they've called it quits.

It's only a small detail, so we'll hold off getting the tissues, but it's worth noting. We'll update this page as we find out more about the couple and their MAFS journey.

Bailey used to be in an open relationship with his ex-fiancé. Picture: E4

Bride Rebecca took to Instagram to announce that she was joining series 10 of MAFS. The 31-year-old nurse wrote: "The secret is out…. finally!! Watch me on MAFSUK coming soon to @E4grams #mafsuk."

Bailey suggested that his spontaneity had gone too far, writing: "I’ve always been spontaneous… but marrying a complete stranger really takes the biscuit 😂💍 catch me on MAFSUK 👀 @e4grams #mafsuk."

Read more Married at First Sight news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.