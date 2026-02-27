MAFS UK's John says real reason for breakups will be exposed during second reunion

MAFS UK's John and Abi tease 'explosive' reunion episode. Picture: Instagram & E4

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK couple John Shepard and Abi Lindsay have teased 'explosive' scenes in second reunion episode.

Get your popcorn ready! Married At First Sight UK couple John Shepard and Abi Lindsay have teased that the show's upcoming second reunion episode will reveal the real reasons behind some of the messy post-show breakups.

Despite joining the experiment late as an intruder couple, John and Abi had a fairytale romance and are the only couple to remain together from series 10.

During the experiment, the pair remained relatively drama-free, and it seems it'll be the same again at the reunion episode.

However, they revealed in a new interview that the same can't be said for their other cast members, with intense preview scenes featuring the likes of Davide Anica and Rebecca Fen.

John and Abi are the only remaining couple from series 11. Picture: E4

Discussing the upcoming reunion episode, John told tabloids: “That will be quite explosive to watch, I think. it’s no secret that there’s a few couples that were together at the end that aren’t now.

“So you’ll understand why they’re no longer together during that episode.”

Despite not getting involved in the drama, the pair have front row seats. Abi said: “We, as always really, when drama happens, we just stay out of it. We take a front row seat watching it up."

Many of the other MAFS cast have stayed quiet about the reunion so far, except from Leisha Lightbody, who was married to Essex lad Reiss Boyce.

In an Instagram Q&A, when asked if a second reunion was coming, she replied: "There is indeed !! And ALOT of drama happened."

Since the experiment finished, the pair have been navigating a long-distance romance - John is based in Wales, and Abi is from Bournemouth. However, this is going to all change, as John is making the big move down south to Bournemouth to live with Abi.

Speaking about the move, they said: “We’re really excited to be moving in together. The plan for the short term is to be in Bournemouth, and then later in the future, once, you know, we hopefully have children, then we’ll move them north."

With the hope of kids in the future, John revealed it's in the plan, saying: "Oh, yeah, we want the kids, the big house, everything."

