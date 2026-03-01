MAFS UK's Keye shares how he 'fell into a depression' after filming

"I couldn't leave my bed and my thoughts were relentless."

1 March 2026, 12:00

MAFS UK's Keye pictured on MAFS and posing.
MAFS UK's Keye shares how he 'fell into a depression' after filming. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK star Keye Luke has said he he put too much "pressure" on himself while on the show.

Before the second reunion episode airs, Married At First Sight UK star Keye Luke has published an online article reflecting on his experience on the show and how he "fell into a depression" after filming.

Keye first appeared on MAFS in 2025 and experts matched him with Davide Anica. On the show, the pair became the ultimate power couple - they finished the show together and made a united appearance at the first reunion episode.

However, after the reunion episode aired, Davide and Keye each took to Instagram to announce their split. Davide claimed that Keye had been unfaithful after being caught using the dating app Grindr. Meanwhile, Keye later responded and accused Davide of being unfaithful first, with online receipts as well.

Months after their split, and with the second reunion episode fast approaching, Keye has now opened up about the struggles he's faced since the show.

Davide and Keye pictured during their second commitment ceremony.
Davide and Keye during their second commitment ceremony. Picture: E4

Published by the Mirror UK, Keye admitted that nothing had prepared him for what followed after MAFS. He wrote: "As important as queer representation is within mainstream media, nothing prepared me for the silence that followed my time on MAFS.

"I went from an idyllic, queer affirming space on the show, surrounded by an incredible team, back to 'normal life'."

Keye admitted that throughout his life he was "constantly adjusting" to suit whichever room he was in. When he went on MAFS, he wanted to be the person his younger self needed to see on screen. However, he said he ended up putting too much pressure on himself.

He explained: "I put pressure on myself to be an example instead of simply being a person; when you represent a community, you carry more than your own story."

Keye pictured posing.
Keye admitted nothing had prepared him for the "silence" after MAFS. . Picture: E4

He added that once the show ended, he felt exhausted and "fell into a depression", saying: "The leading man walked off set, the spotlight went out. I fell into a depression that silenced the high-energy, bubbly persona people knew.

"I couldn't leave my bed and my thoughts were relentless, trying to untangle what was truly me and what had been performance."

Keye shared that the work of LGBTQ mental health charity MindOut helped carry him through the dark times and that he will be running the Brighton Half Marathon to raise money for them.

Keye and Davide pictured at the first reunion together.
Keye and Davide split after the first reunion. . Picture: E4

Reflecting on his MAFS journey, Keye said: "But if my time on MAFS taught me anything, it is that being understood is far more powerful than simply being seen."

Although his breakup wasn't mentioned, like any breakup, we can imagine it was an incredibly difficult time for them both and something that'll likely be discussed in the second reunion episode.

