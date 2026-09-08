MAFS UK star Holly issues heartbreaking statement after newborn twins pass away

MAFS UK star Holly issues heartbreaking statement after newborn twins pass away. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight UK star Holly Ditchfield has taken to social media to announce the passing of her premature newborn twins just hours apart.

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Married At First Sight UK star Holly Ditchfield has taken to social media and heartbreakingly announced the tragic passing of twin sons, Georgie & Marley, just nine days after being born prematurely.

Taking to social media, Holly confirmed the passing of her newborn sons in a joint post with partner, Aaron Summers. The emotional statement read: "My beautiful boys, Georgie & Marley 🤍🕊️ It has been the hardest, most heartbreaking, yet most magical 9 days of our lives.

"At 1pm on 03/09/2026, our darling Georgie peacefully passed away. Then, at 5am on 04/09/2026, his beautiful brother Marley followed him. 💔"

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MAFS UK's Holly broke down in tears when she spoke about the support they've received. . Picture: Instagram

It continued: "My boys both took their final breaths in the arms of me and their daddy. There is no greater privilege, and no greater pain, than holding your children as they leave this world.

"They gave us the most precious week of our lives. A week I would live over and over again, just to have those moments with them. To hold them. To look at them. To love them. To be their mummy and daddy.

"My boys are together again now, just as they should be, and I pray with all my heart that they are finally at peace.

"Nothing could ever prepare you for losing your children. Nothing prepares you for having to walk your babies to a mortuary. We have seen and faced more in these 9 days than I ever imagined possible, and my heart feels completely bruised.

"My body feels different. It feels like a part of me is no longer here, because a part of me truly isn’t. I miss my boys more than words could ever explain."

MAFS UK’s Holly newborn sons heartbreakingly passed away just hours apart. . Picture: Instagram

"I would have given absolutely everything to have watched Georgie and Marley grow, to hear their voices, watch them take their first steps, and see the beautiful lives they deserved to have.

"But for 9 precious days, they were here. They were ours. They were loved beyond measure. And they will forever be our beautiful boys.

"Please, I ask everyone to respect how incredibly difficult this is for me and Aaron right now. We are trying to process a pain no parent should ever have to know.

"Georgie & Marley, thank you for giving us the most precious 9 days of our lives. You will forever be our sons, our babies, and the biggest part of our hearts. Until we meet again, my beautiful boys. Mummy & Daddy love you forever."

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