When does MAFS UK 2026 start? Delay explained

18 August 2026, 13:05

MAFS UK promo image.
When does MAFS UK 2026 start? Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

When does MAFS UK 2026 start? Here's everything we know about series 11 start date after reports that the show has been axed.

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Married At First Sight UK time is almost upon us but following a damning episode of Panorama that aired earlier this year, the future of the show has been left uncertain. So when will it return?

MAFS UK 2026 (series 11) has already been filmed with the brides and grooms matched up ready to tackle the experiment. However, an external review commissioned by Channel 4 is now underway following the Panorama episode that brought serious concerns about the brides' welfare (including former bride Shona Manderson) to light.

The review is still ongoing and as a result, the new season of MAFS UK is seemingly now delayed indefinitely.

With MAFS UK typically returning to our TV screens in September and recent rumours of cancellation, here's everything we know so far about when (or if) the show will return.

Has MAFS UK 2026 been cancelled?

MAFS UK's Shona Manderson pictured speaking on BBC Panorama episode.
MAFS UK's Shona spoke out about her time on the show. Picture: BBC

When does MAFS UK 2026 start?

MAFS UK will not be returning to our TV screens this September in its usual slot, as they are still awaiting the results of the external welfare review.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “Any decision we do take will be made after the review has concluded.”

Another source told The Sun: "MAFS series 11 was due to air in September — as it has the past three years — but will not return any time soon.

"Channel 4 is confirming air dates for shows including Bake Off and Tempting Fortune for September but there’s no MAFS."

They continued: "It’s on ice til execs can navigate what — if anything — is salvageable when the report is returned.”

We'll update this article as soon as we know more info.

MAFS UK Amy Kenyon and Luke Debono pictured during a commitment ceremony.
MAFS UK Amy struggled with Luke's sexual innuendoes during the experience. Picture: E4

While MAFS UK is currently delayed, MAFS Australia is going ahead with a brand new season.

Speaking about filming the new series without the beloved Mel Schilling, who sadly passed away earlier this year, expert John Aiken told Nine Australia: "It’s a little bittersweet with Mel not being here now, it’s sort of difficult at times. But, we are flying the Married At First Sight flag."

Alessandra Rampolla added: "Yes, it’s very different this year, but we are really enjoying the process of creating something new also."

MAFS Australia is expected to air in the UK in March 2027. It's currently unclear if MAFS UK's eventual start date will happen before that.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you updated!

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