Every rumoured MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom so far

8 August 2025, 12:34 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 12:44

Married at First Sight UK relationship experts
Married at First Sight UK relationship experts. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Several Married at First Sight UK brides and grooms have already been leaked and it's weeks before it starts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For some, when September rolls around, it marks the start of a new school year, but, for us, the only class we're interested in is the class of Married at First Sight UK 2025.

While a start date hasn't been confirmed for the upcoming series some of the rumoured cast have already been leaked!

Last year saw the likes of Caspar and Emma, Kristina and Kieran, Polly and Adam, Ross and Sacha, Lacey and Nathan, Charlie and Eve and Alex and Holly, get matched by experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson.

But who's set to meet their match end of aisle this year? Here are all the rumoured MAFS UK cast members so far.

Rebecca Fen

Rebecca Fen is rumoured to be on MAFS UK
Rebecca Fen is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram via @bec.fen

According to a tabloid source, "Bec is extremely glam and popular and gets invited to a lot of weddings - just not her own!"

They continued: "She’s hoping to meet the love of her life and for the experts to turn her romantic destiny around."

A quick glance at Rebecca's socials tells us that she's the owner of an aesthetics clinic and competes often in functional fitness challenges.

Steven Springett

Steven Springett is rumoured to be on MAFS UK
Steven Springett is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Facebook

Steven is "trouble" according to a tabloid source, who said: “Steve is a real character and will make unmissable TV – he’s really hot.

"But he’s trouble – once he walks up the aisle everyone will be talking about him."

Leisha Lightbody

Leisha Lightbody is rumoured to be on MAFS UK
Leisha Lightbody is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram via @eishalightbody

A tabloid source said: "Leisha is one of the most stunning brides MAFS UK has ever had, and she’s sure to catch the eye of all the grooms on the new series - not just her own.

"Leisha is obviously sworn to secrecy about being on the show, which filmed earlier this year, so there are no signs of it on her social media yet."

Leah Tyrer

Leisha Lightbody is rumoured to be on MAFS UK
Leisha Lightbody is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram via @lmt________

"Well-connected" Leah is reportedly set for MAFS this Autumn. A tabloid source claimed: “Leah is sure to be one of the most talked about brides this year.

"She’s a fun party girl and regularly shows off her toned body in bikini snaps from her luxury holidays on social media." She’s also pals with several ITV soap stars.

"Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb regularly comments on her snaps and has branded her "prettiest" on one picture. She also counts former Corrie stars Helen Flanagan and Kimberly Hart-Simpson amongst her followers, so she’s already well-connected before she’s even made her TV debut."

Julia-Ruth Smith

Julia-Ruth Smith is rumoured to be on MAFS UK
Julia-Ruth Smith is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram via @julee_aaah

Julia is no stranger to a dating show as she appeared on the 2023 series of Are You The One? and won with her match Brendan, but the pair parted ways shortly after filming wrapped.

A tabloid insider has said: "Julia-Ruth is really fun and great TV so bosses are really pleased she’s signed up for the show. She’s joining an already brilliant cast of brides and grooms - it’s going to be an unmissable series."

Keye Luke

Keye Luke is rumoured to be on MAFS UK
Keye Luke is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram via @keyeluke

Keye and Bailey (below) are the first rumoured couple of the series as a tabloid source has said they're set to be seen getting married on the show.

Bailey

Bailey is rumoured to be on MAFS UK
Bailey is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Bailey, who is set to marry Keye on MAFS UK, has a three year old daughter that's a huge part of his life.

Talking about the couple, the source said: "Both lads will make great TV - they’re looking for love, they are fully trusting the process and can’t wait to meet the experts."

Bookmark this page because we'll be keeping it updated with any more MAFS UK cast news!

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does Married at First Sight UK start in 2025?

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have just been on holiday together

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina address cheating rumours

Katie during a dinner party on MAFS Australia [left]. Katie after weight loss [right].

MAFS Australia's Katie shares "secret" to her weight loss after shock transformation

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

Hot On Capital

Princess Andre posing on holiday and on her TV show.

Princess Andre 'distancing herself from Katie Price' ahead of ITV show launch

Love Island's Dejon responds to narcissist claims from public amid 'Surviving Dejon' book announcement

Love Island's Dejon responds to narcissist accusations amid 'Surviving Dejon' book announcement

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han explains why she changed the peach scene from the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why she changed the peach scene from the book

Why has Taylor Swift's songs disappeared from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty theory explains why Taylor Swift's songs have disappeared from season 3
Yasmin and Jamie sat together and in the garden.

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

Love Island

Harry Styles fans think they've spotted an easter egg – but is it for HS4 or Pleasing?

Did Harry Styles drop an HS4 easter egg at his Pleasing pop up?

Mariah Carey drinks a cup of tea on Capital radio

Mariah Carey reveals surprising way she drinks a cup of tea

Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters spoke about their new movie, Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday's Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters rate iconic Y2K items

Dejon's promo image and relative Niah.

Love Island star Dejon's relative asked to 'take down' video calling him 'narcissist'

Love Island

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked For Good: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about Wicked Part 2

Justin Bieber 'Yukon' lyrics meaning and who features on it explained

The real meaning behind Justin Bieber's 'Yukon' lyrics and who features on it explained

Tasha Ghouri posing and with ex-army officials.

Tasha Ghouri reveals why she quit SAS Who Dares Wins

Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and what happened in his series

Love Island

Love Island winners Toni and Cach during the final

Are Love Island winners Toni and Cach still together?

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans outraged after realising who Kayleigh really is

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans outraged after realising who Kayleigh actually is

Why is there only 4 episodes of Wednesday season 2? Here's why it's so short

Is Wednesday season 2 only 4 episodes long? Here's why it's so short

Why was The Sims 5 cancelled?

EA explains real reason why The Sims 5 will never be released

Dejon promo image and sitting.

Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on backlash in emotional statement

Love Island

Love Island 2025 finalists Ty, Cach, Harry, Shakira and Jamie

Love Island 2025 finalists share first pictures as they arrive at UK airport

Love Island

Harry and Shakira in the garden and with a doll.

Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

Love Island

More TV & Entertainment News

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops devastating Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez's age and sudden growth spurt explained

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez responds to shock over his age

Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie

Love Island's Yasmin shares "heartbreak" of losing her cat Miaow Miaow

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty book reveals exactly what Belly thinks in the peach scene

Belly and Conrad's peach scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty is even steamier in the book

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Adrian has hit back at domestic violence allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian shuts down domestic violence claims as he vows to share the ‘truth’

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Adrian has responded after being dropped by his PR firm.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian dropped from PR firm days after being signed