Every rumoured MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom so far

Married at First Sight UK relationship experts. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Several Married at First Sight UK brides and grooms have already been leaked and it's weeks before it starts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

For some, when September rolls around, it marks the start of a new school year, but, for us, the only class we're interested in is the class of Married at First Sight UK 2025.

While a start date hasn't been confirmed for the upcoming series some of the rumoured cast have already been leaked!

Last year saw the likes of Caspar and Emma, Kristina and Kieran, Polly and Adam, Ross and Sacha, Lacey and Nathan, Charlie and Eve and Alex and Holly, get matched by experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson.

But who's set to meet their match end of aisle this year? Here are all the rumoured MAFS UK cast members so far.

Rebecca Fen

Rebecca Fen is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram via @bec.fen

According to a tabloid source, "Bec is extremely glam and popular and gets invited to a lot of weddings - just not her own!"

They continued: "She’s hoping to meet the love of her life and for the experts to turn her romantic destiny around."

A quick glance at Rebecca's socials tells us that she's the owner of an aesthetics clinic and competes often in functional fitness challenges.

Steven Springett

Steven Springett is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Facebook

Steven is "trouble" according to a tabloid source, who said: “Steve is a real character and will make unmissable TV – he’s really hot.

"But he’s trouble – once he walks up the aisle everyone will be talking about him."

Leisha Lightbody

Leisha Lightbody is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram via @eishalightbody

A tabloid source said: "Leisha is one of the most stunning brides MAFS UK has ever had, and she’s sure to catch the eye of all the grooms on the new series - not just her own.

"Leisha is obviously sworn to secrecy about being on the show, which filmed earlier this year, so there are no signs of it on her social media yet."

Leah Tyrer

Leisha Lightbody is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram via @lmt________

"Well-connected" Leah is reportedly set for MAFS this Autumn. A tabloid source claimed: “Leah is sure to be one of the most talked about brides this year.

"She’s a fun party girl and regularly shows off her toned body in bikini snaps from her luxury holidays on social media." She’s also pals with several ITV soap stars.

"Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb regularly comments on her snaps and has branded her "prettiest" on one picture. She also counts former Corrie stars Helen Flanagan and Kimberly Hart-Simpson amongst her followers, so she’s already well-connected before she’s even made her TV debut."

Julia-Ruth Smith

Julia-Ruth Smith is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram via @julee_aaah

Julia is no stranger to a dating show as she appeared on the 2023 series of Are You The One? and won with her match Brendan, but the pair parted ways shortly after filming wrapped.

A tabloid insider has said: "Julia-Ruth is really fun and great TV so bosses are really pleased she’s signed up for the show. She’s joining an already brilliant cast of brides and grooms - it’s going to be an unmissable series."

Keye Luke

Keye Luke is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram via @keyeluke

Keye and Bailey (below) are the first rumoured couple of the series as a tabloid source has said they're set to be seen getting married on the show.

Bailey

Bailey is rumoured to be on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Bailey, who is set to marry Keye on MAFS UK, has a three year old daughter that's a huge part of his life.

Talking about the couple, the source said: "Both lads will make great TV - they’re looking for love, they are fully trusting the process and can’t wait to meet the experts."

Bookmark this page because we'll be keeping it updated with any more MAFS UK cast news!

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.