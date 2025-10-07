Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together? Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Leisha and Reiss met on Married at First Sight, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know about the MAFS couple.

New couple Leisha and Reiss said 'I do' on Married at First Sight UK - but are they still together? Let’s find out.

Scottish lass Leisha joined the dating experiment to be matched with someone who's tall, athletic and has bright blue eyes. Experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas, and Paul C Brunson paired her with Reiss, an Essex lad who loves making a romantic gesture for his partner.

At the alter, Reiss and Leisha's wedding vows took an awkward turn when Leisha's overexcited nature overwhelmed her new husband. Not only was she struggling to read her vows, Leisha found it difficult to maintain eye contact due to his good looks. She said: "I really fancy him. I can't even look at him. I'm really struggling to speak."

So, do the pair manage to make things work or did their romance end as quick as it started? Here's what we know about the future of Leisha and Reiss’s marriage and whether they're still together now.

Leisha and Reiss were paired by the MAFS experts. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

Whilst the show is still airing, we currently don't have any solid confirmation on whether the couple are still together or not.

But, with a quick look on their socials, it would seem that love could still be in the air for Leisha and Reiss. They both follow each other on Instagram which is promising.

It's only a small detail so we shouldn't get too excited but it's worth noting. We'll update this page as we find out more about the couple and their MAFS journey.

Reiss wanted someone who was blonde, petite with an element of glamour. Picture: E4

In an announcement Instagram post, Leisha wrote: "Why be a bore when you can get married on @e4mafsuk The secret’s out – I married a stranger! Let’s hope it’s love at first sight. 💍❤️"

Whilst, Reiss captioned his announcement post: "Let the wedding bells ring 🔔 who'd of thought it.. me getting married to a stranger 😱 here it goes... fasten your seat belts."

