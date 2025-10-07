Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

7 October 2025, 21:00

Leisha and Reiss pictured separately in their MAFS promo images.
Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together? Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Leisha and Reiss met on Married at First Sight, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know about the MAFS couple.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New couple Leisha and Reiss said 'I do' on Married at First Sight UK - but are they still together? Let’s find out.

Scottish lass Leisha joined the dating experiment to be matched with someone who's tall, athletic and has bright blue eyes. Experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas, and Paul C Brunson paired her with Reiss, an Essex lad who loves making a romantic gesture for his partner.

At the alter, Reiss and Leisha's wedding vows took an awkward turn when Leisha's overexcited nature overwhelmed her new husband. Not only was she struggling to read her vows, Leisha found it difficult to maintain eye contact due to his good looks. She said: "I really fancy him. I can't even look at him. I'm really struggling to speak."

So, do the pair manage to make things work or did their romance end as quick as it started? Here's what we know about the future of Leisha and Reiss’s marriage and whether they're still together now.

Leisha and Reiss pictured smiling together on their wedding day.
Leisha and Reiss were paired by the MAFS experts. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

Whilst the show is still airing, we currently don't have any solid confirmation on whether the couple are still together or not.

But, with a quick look on their socials, it would seem that love could still be in the air for Leisha and Reiss. They both follow each other on Instagram which is promising.

It's only a small detail so we shouldn't get too excited but it's worth noting. We'll update this page as we find out more about the couple and their MAFS journey.

Reiss and Keisha pictured with outside with blankets.
Reiss wanted someone who was blonde, petite with an element of glamour. Picture: E4

In an announcement Instagram post, Leisha wrote: "Why be a bore when you can get married on @e4mafsuk The secret’s out – I married a stranger! Let’s hope it’s love at first sight. 💍❤️"

Whilst, Reiss captioned his announcement post: "Let the wedding bells ring 🔔 who'd of thought it.. me getting married to a stranger 😱 here it goes... fasten your seat belts."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Reiss's MAFS promo image and pictured wearing a suit at a bar.

Meet MAFS UK groom Reiss - Age, job, where he's from and reality ex revealed

Leisha's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride Leisha - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Davide MAFS promo image and pictured on holiday.

MAFS UK's Davide: His age, job, Instagram and ex revealed

MAFS UK's Davide shares his loss transformation

MAFS UK's Davide unrecognisable in pre-weight loss transformation pics

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Abi's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK bride Abi - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Hot On Capital

Did Ed Gein actually talk like that? Monster fans uncover his real voice in Lost Tapes interview

Did Ed Gein actually talk like that? Monster fans uncover his real voice in Lost Tapes interview
How old is Ed Gein in Monster? His real age in comparison to actor Charlie Hunnam

How old is Ed Gein in Monster? His real age in comparison to Charlie Hunnam explained

Taylor Swift explains why she hasn't done the Super Bowl halftime show yet

Taylor Swift reveals why she refuses to do the Super Bowl halftime show

Was Adeline Watkins real? The true story behind Ed Gein's girlfriend in Monster

Was Adeline Watkins real? The true story behind Ed Gein's girlfriend in Monster

John's MAFS promo image and pictured on his wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK groom John - Age, job, where he's from and more revealed

Grace's MAFS UK promo image and pictured with Ashley at the commitment ceremony.

MAFS UK's Grace slams show for ‘irresponsible edits’ after uncomfortable commitment ceremony
Taylor Swift drops major Travis Kelce easter egg in 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video

Taylor Swift drops major Travis Kelce easter egg in 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' about? The savage lyrics and meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift singing about in her 'Ruin The Friendship' lyrics? Fans think it could be about high school friend Jeff Lang

Who is Taylor Swift's Ruin The Friendship about? The heartbreaking lyrics explained

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Scott Borchetta? The true meaning explained

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Teddy Swims announce summer 2026

Teddy Swims UK & Ireland summer tour 2026 - All the info

Events

The mother of Married at First Sight UK's Steven's children has spoken out

MAFS groom Steven's kids' mum addresses 'secret girlfriend' scandal

What are Taylor Swift's Wood lyrics about and what do they mean?

What does 'Ah-matized' mean? Taylor Swift's sexual Wood lyrics explained

Taylor Swift The Life of of a Showgirl song meanings explained

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

Amber Davies has become a huge West End star since leaving Love Island

Amber Davies age, where she's from, boyfriend, dancing experience and more

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind 'Opalite' on Capital Breakfast

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift explains 'Opalite' meaning and connection to Travis Kelce

How long is Taylor Swift's Release Party of a Showgirl movie?

How long is the Taylor Swift 'movie'? Everything shown in the Release Party of a Showgirl

Is Taylor Swift releasing a The Life of a Showgirl deluxe? Here's what she's said about bonus tracks

Is Taylor Swift releasing The Life of a Showgirl deluxe? Here's why there's no bonus tracks
Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

More TV & Entertainment News

MAFS UK's Steven has broken his silence after "aggressive" behaviour

MAFS UK's Steven "embarrassed" by his "aggressive" behaviour in new statement

Steven and his ex-girlfriend Melissa Stacey

Who is MAFS UK's Steven's ex-girlfriend? Cheating scandal explained

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

MAFS UK's Steven during the second dinner party

MAFS UK's Steven breaks silence over explosive dinner party scene

The Kardashians are back for season 7 of their family reality TV show

The Kardashians season 7 release date, trailer, cast and spoilers revealed

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Divarni MAFS promo image and pictured smiling.

Meet MAFS UK’s Divarni - Age, job, child and every TV show he's been on

Julia-Ruth's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride Julia-Ruth - Age, job, where she's from, reality TV past and family explained

Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show

MAFS UK's Dean has responded to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

MAFS UK's Dean responds to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment