Are they legally married on Married At First Sight UK?

By Lily Bell

MAFS 2025 is back with 9 new couples hoping to find forever love with a stranger but are the weddings real? Do they get legally married on MAFS? Here's the truth.

Married At First Sight UK has returned to our TV screens with a new cast of bride and grooms hoping to find their happily ever after with a complete stranger.

Since series 9 finished last year, experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson have been working hard to pair up couples who they think are the most compatible, in the hope that they'll go the distance after the show.

From the hen and stag dos to the final commitment ceremony, viewers will watch 9 new couples relationship unfold this year - and many have wondered just how legally binding their nuptials really are.

So, are the couples on Married at First Sight UK legally married, or is it all for show? Here's everything you need to know about the legal side of the MAFS UK weddings.

Do they get legally married on Married At First Sight UK?

The marriages in the UK version of the show are not legally binding as couples are not required to sign a marriage license.

On Channel 4's website it reads: "Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake."

Once the experiment is finished, couples are given the option to either go their separate ways or extend their romance during their final commitment ceremony.

Whilst the UK and Australian version do not include legal weddings, all marriages in MAFS US are legally binding and they must sign a prenuptial agreement.

In 2022, MAFS US's Chris Coelen told The Wrap that contestants sign a marriage license after filming the ceremony.

He added: "There is a prenup that is built in. It's a very short, brief prenup. It basically says what they walk in to [the marriage with], is what they walk out of the marriage with.

"We want to give them some protection walking in. If for some reason it does not work out, at least you are protected with this basic form. You are not going to get yourself into any legal trouble. Once they are in to the marriage, everything is completely up to them."

