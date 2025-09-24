Meet MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth - Age, job, where she's from, reality TV past and family explained

The MAFS bride was adopted by her sister when she was 16 years old.

24 September 2025

Who is Julia-Ruth from MAFS UK? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 bride from how old she is to her reality TV past.

Married At First Sight UK is back with a new cast of bride and grooms who are ready to tie the knot with a complete stranger.

One of the blushing brides on this season is Julia-Ruth Smith who is no stranger to reality TV or dating shows, having previously found love on one, but sadly it didn't last.

Now, she's put her heart in the hands of the MAFS UK experts to find her Mr Right - and they've matched her with musician Divarni.

So from Julia's challenging childhood, to life as a professional dancer, here's everything we know about the bride. From her age and job to what TV shows she's been on before, we've got all the answers.

How old is MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth Smith?

Julia-Ruth headed into the experiment on Channel 4 at 29 years old.

Where MAFS UK's is Julia-Ruth from?

Julia-Ruth was born in South Africa, but has also lived in New Zealand and the UK. Sadly, she had a testing childhood, after her adopted father passed when she was just 14 years old.

Aged 16, Julia was adopted by her sister and she now calls her mum.

What is MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth's job?

Julia-Ruth has a successful career as a professional dancer, dancing for the likes of Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Bebe Rexha. When she’s not on the stage, you’ll find her strutting her stuff in dance classes.

She's has also been carving herself a career as a celebrity after appearing on other dating shows.

What TV shows has MAFS UK's Julia Ruth been on?

Julia first began her quest to find her suitable husband in 2023 when she starred on TV show, Are You The One? The format involved her dating single people from across the world.

In the show 22 contestants went through a thorough matching making process, where she eventually she was coupled up with someone called Brendan. It's reported they split shortly after the show finished.

What is Julia-Ruth from MAFS UK's Instagram?

Check out her latest dance moves by following her here: @julee_aaah.

What is MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth looking for?

Having gone for the wrong sort of guys in the past, Julia has had couple of rocky relationships and is now determined to find her Mr Right.

She hopes the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas, and Paul C Brunson will match her with a groom who is down to earth, ambitious and importantly empathetic.

