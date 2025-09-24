Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Divarni called it "love at first sight".

24 September 2025, 20:55 | Updated: 24 September 2025, 21:11

Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.
Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together? Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

Are Julia-Ruth and Divarini from Married At First Sight still together or have they split? Here's what we know about the MAFS UK 2025 couple.

Married at First Sight UK returned on E4 with a new cast of singles, including bride and groom Julia-Ruth and Divarni.

Professional dancer Julia-Ruth is no stranger to a dating show - having previously found love on one, but sadly it didn't last. The 29 year old hopes this time round the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas, and Paul C Brunson, will match her with someone who is "down to earth, ambitious and empathetic".

Meanwhile, musician Divarni is looking to settle down having been single for two years. He is looking for someone with a "big smile and nice eyes" – and would be particularly thrilled if they were "quirky, goal oriented, artistic and intellectual".

So, did the experts get it right with this match? Here's what we know.

Julia-Ruth at a bridal boutique pictured in her wedding dress.
Julia-Ruth and Divarni paired by the experts. Picture: Instagram

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Since the show is still airing we don't currently have any solid confirmation on whether they are still together or not.

However, if we take a look at their socials, it seems love may still be in the air between the pair, as they follow each other on Instagram.

It's only a small detail, so we won't look too deep into it, but it's worth noting. We'll update this page as we find out more about the couple and their MAFS journey.

Divarni MAFS promo image.
Divarni revealed on Instagram that his ladies' man antics are over. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to Instagram, bride Julia-Ruth revealed that she was on this season of MAFS, writing: "Moves to London, gets MARRIED? 💍 @e4mafsuk you ready?🥰"

While, Divarni revealed on Instagram that his ladies' man antics were over, saying: "They said I’d never be ready to commit… but here I am, standing proud and saying I do 💍"

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

