MAFS UK’s Grace: Age, job, Instagram and if she quit revealed

The MAFS UK bride hails from Norwich.

MAFS UK is introducing Grace as a bride for 2025. Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Grace Law as a bride but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the hopeful single, from how old she is to her job.

Get your popcorn at the ready - as the most talked about dating experiment, Married At First Sight UK, has officially returned to our TV screens!

One of the blushing brides looking for love on series 10 is Grace Law. After being plagued by situationships and disastrous dates, she was ready to be off the market and marry her special someone, with the help of the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson.

Grace was desperate to meet an independent man who can match her confidence and wicked humour - ideally someone tall, dark and handsome. The experts matched her with Ashley - a fun-loving father-of-one, who longs for his dating days to be over.

After Grace looked ready to bolt from the experiment on day one, here's everything we know about Grace, from her age, where’s she from, her job and more revealed.

Grace says her life has been full of dating disasters. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK star Grace?

The series 10 bride joined the Channel 4 experiment at 31 years old.

Where is MAFS UK star Grace from?

Grace is from Norwich a city in England's Norfolk County.

She prided herself on being able to make jokes on just about anything and hopes she can share her wicked humour with someone special.

What is MAFS UK star Grace's job?

Grace works as a midwife in mental health services.

When she’s not helping bring new life into the world, she’s entertaining friends with tales of her dating disasters - including the time she once got her taxi driver to voice note a date to say how bad it was!

Grace even believes she could write a novel about her dating ups and downs.

Grace thinks she's been plagued by situationship. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK star Grace looking for?

From a string of dating disasters to being plagued by situationships, Grace is desperate to meet an independent man who can match her confidence and wicked humour - bonus points, if they're tall, dark and handsome.

Her last long-term relationship was in 2023, and since then she has struggled to find her Mr Right, having claimed that men are often intimidated by her sense of humour.

Grace is desperate to meet an independent man. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK star Grace's Instagram?

You can find her sharing all aspects of her life here: @_geelaw.

Did Grace leave Married at First Sight?

While Grace was seen saying she didn't think she could continue with the experiment, she did indeed stay put and see out her and Ashley's wedding reception.

Grace's issues started when she felt she didn't get any kind of initial spark when she met Ashley. This was only worsened when he went on to reveal he has "traditional" values, which conflicted with her feminist mindset.

