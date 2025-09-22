MAFS UK’s Grace: Age, job, Instagram and if she quit revealed

The MAFS UK bride hails from Norwich.

22 September 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 22 September 2025, 21:12

Grace's MAFS promo image and pictured walking into the hen party.
MAFS UK is introducing Grace as a bride for 2025. Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Grace Law as a bride but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the hopeful single, from how old she is to her job.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Get your popcorn at the ready - as the most talked about dating experiment, Married At First Sight UK, has officially returned to our TV screens!

One of the blushing brides looking for love on series 10 is Grace Law. After being plagued by situationships and disastrous dates, she was ready to be off the market and marry her special someone, with the help of the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson.

Grace was desperate to meet an independent man who can match her confidence and wicked humour - ideally someone tall, dark and handsome. The experts matched her with Ashley - a fun-loving father-of-one, who longs for his dating days to be over.

After Grace looked ready to bolt from the experiment on day one, here's everything we know about Grace, from her age, where’s she from, her job and more revealed.

Grace pictured at a festival wearing sunglasses.
Grace says her life has been full of dating disasters. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK star Grace?

The series 10 bride joined the Channel 4 experiment at 31 years old.

Where is MAFS UK star Grace from?

Grace is from Norwich a city in England's Norfolk County.

She prided herself on being able to make jokes on just about anything and hopes she can share her wicked humour with someone special.

What is MAFS UK star Grace's job?

Grace works as a midwife in mental health services.

When she’s not helping bring new life into the world, she’s entertaining friends with tales of her dating disasters - including the time she once got her taxi driver to voice note a date to say how bad it was!

Grace even believes she could write a novel about her dating ups and downs.

Grace pictured smiling on a hospital helipad
Grace thinks she's been plagued by situationship. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK star Grace looking for?

From a string of dating disasters to being plagued by situationships, Grace is desperate to meet an independent man who can match her confidence and wicked humour - bonus points, if they're tall, dark and handsome.

Her last long-term relationship was in 2023, and since then she has struggled to find her Mr Right, having claimed that men are often intimidated by her sense of humour.

Grace pictured wearing a red dress taking a mirror selfie.
Grace is desperate to meet an independent man. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK star Grace's Instagram?

You can find her sharing all aspects of her life here: @_geelaw.

Did Grace leave Married at First Sight?

While Grace was seen saying she didn't think she could continue with the experiment, she did indeed stay put and see out her and Ashley's wedding reception.

Grace's issues started when she felt she didn't get any kind of initial spark when she met Ashley. This was only worsened when he went on to reveal he has "traditional" values, which conflicted with her feminist mindset.

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Ashley MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in Edinburgh.

Meet MAFS UK’s Ashley - Age, job, where he's from and child revealed

Neelima and Steven from MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

Nelly's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

MAFS UK’s Nelly: Her age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Dean's MAFS promo image and a smiling selfie.

MAFS UK’s Dean: His age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Keye MAFS promo image and a selfie.

MAFS UK’s Keye: His age, job, Instagram and ex-husband revealed

Hot On Capital

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

Married at First Sight UK's Steven is on season 10

MAFS UK's Steven: Age, Job, children and football career revealed

MAFS UK's Steven has spoken about how the attack meant he had to change profession

MAFS UK groom Steven opens up about "brutal attack" that ended his football career

The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to wait for the cast to age to film the movie

The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to delay movie until the cast get older

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty author calls out fans for treating Belly like a villain

The Summer I Turned Pretty author calls out fans for villainising Belly but forgiving Conrad
Sarah pictured at her wedding reception and Joe pictured in an interview.

MAFS UK fans convinced Sarah will swap husbands after 'awkward' Dean wedding

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno explains why Jeremiah didn’t end up with Redbird

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno explains why Jeremiah didn’t end up with Redbird
MAFS UK's Davide and Grace during episode one of series 10

MAFS UK's Davide and Grace spark sexism row over controversial "pink jobs" comment

Davide MAFS promo image and pictured on holiday.

MAFS UK's Davide: His age, job, Instagram and ex revealed

MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in a halter neck top.

MAFS UK’s Sarah: Her age, job, Instagram and heartbreaking loss

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Ticket prices, locations, and what's included

Taylor Swift 'Release Party of a Showgirl' tickets, theatres, price and how to watch

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

Which days is MAFS UK on? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

Xavier will not return in Wednesday season 3

Wednesday creators confirm Xavier will not return to the show

Dean, Erin, Divarni and Sarah MAFS promo images.

Are they legally married on Married At First Sight UK?

Taylor Swift pictured at the Eras Tour premiere and The Life of a Showgirl album cover.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl movie event explained

MAFS UK grooms Davide and Keye

MAFS UK first look sees groom Davide share emotional coming out story

Joe Locke shares what he's most proud of after working on 'Heartstopper'

Joe Locke on Heartstopper ending and his hilarious Agatha All Along prank story

The Summer I Turned Pretty filmed fake Belly and Jeremiah scenes to throw off viewers

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals fake Belly/Jeremiah scenes filmed in Paris

More TV & Entertainment News

Christopher Briney with facial hair at The Summer I Turned Pretty wrap party

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney confirms super sexy new role

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up in matching pink tie and dress for a wedding as well as them smiling at one another at their wrap party

Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

Love Island

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends changed ending following backlash

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends changed ending following backlash

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does MAFS UK 2025 air? Start date confirmed

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Katie during MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Katie unrecognisable after major weight loss transformation

MAFS UK groom Bailey set to reveal open relationship on the show

MAFS UK groom’s past relationship drama set to be exposed on show

Former MAFS UK star JJ Slater has sent a warning to the new cast

Ex-MAFS UK star sends serious warning to the cast of 2025

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

Cast of MAFS UK 2025 promo image.

MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have just been on holiday together

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina address cheating rumours